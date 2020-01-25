Cronulla's board is committed to finding a CEO to drive the club into a new era

“While changes are sometimes viewed as intrusive or a sign of instability, the Sharks Board of Directors can assure members that the Sharks are still a normal business as there are still many exciting projects on the way and the NRL season 2020 is coming Look forward to, “read a letter to the members after Munro’s departure.

Loading

“We trust you will see that everything is fine with the Sharks. We have high hopes for the team in 2020 and for the company to be in a strong position and our goal to further strengthen this is paramount Has priority. “

The board needs the next CEO to lead the club into a new era of stability, Mezzatesta said. The next two seasons are said to be a test of Cronulla’s resilience, while the home games take place at Kogarah Oval, home of archrival St. George, Illawarra. This happened after a few turbulent years in which the peptide scandal, a self-reported salary cap scandal, and former coach Shane Flanagan were twice suspended from training the NRL team. For these reasons, the club is looking for a manager to continue developing the Sharks brand.

“We have had a lot of adversity and it only makes you stronger,” said Mezzatesta. “We definitely don’t want adversity anymore.

“The number 1 you expect from a CEO is obviously a leader, isn’t it? We’ll end up somewhere between the board and management to ensure stability in the future.”

Munro led the club’s purchase of the Kareela Golf Club, which is expected to generate additional income of $ 1 million per year for the club. The move follows a path similar to that of the Roosters and Panthers, who have also invested in real estate for an additional source of income outside the rugby league.

Cronulla and St. George Illawarra will start the 2020 season without a CEO. Former Dragons boss Brian Johnston announced that he would leave the Red V in March after a “challenging” year with the club.