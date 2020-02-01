Cronulla Sharks Youngster Fine Kula fights brain cancer

I started to worry because it happened every day. And it didn’t just happen once a day, but every hour or every 10 minutes. At this time, and that’s just me, I don’t think it’s that serious. “

It turns out to be very serious. After a series of tests, the doctors made their diagnosis on Thursday: brain tumor.

This particular cancer is a medulloblastoma. The 5-year survival rate once the disease has spread from the brain to the spine, as is the case with Kula, is around 60 percent in children. However, the outlook for Kula is unclear, as it is a cancer that rarely ever occurs in adults.

When the Sun Herald visited Kula in the hospital on Friday, the diagnosis was still ongoing.

Sometimes not knowing is not the most difficult.

“I was speechless,” said Kula. Only then did I have any feelings. I’m just working on it. I am a positive kind of person. I wouldn’t even think about it too much. I’ll just have to keep working hard to get better. “

On Monday, Kula will undergo surgery to use a VP shunt that will reduce the pressure in his skull and drain excess fluid from the ventricles. Then he can return home and prepare for radiotherapy and chemotherapy after his recovery. Kula has officially retired from football. Just a few weeks after his 21st birthday, he confirmed that his dream of playing in the NRL is over.

It is an ambition that he wanted to fulfill a month ago. This was a youngster tournament, a former junior kiwi star who had already won the Harold Matthews Player of the Year award at club and country levels. Last month he trained alongside Cronulla’s NRL squad to get a top 30 contract. The recent departures from Paul Gallen, Matt Prior and Avagalu Seumanufagai had made the sharks lean from the start.

“In any case, there was an opportunity,” said Kula. There was hope with the way I was training that I would be contracted again.

Last year my first year in the preseason was really good. Andrew Fifita and Aaron Woods have taken me under their wing. Last year I was still young and I have continued to develop.

This year I had a good preseason with the big boys. I didn’t stay behind or anything. The first graders treated me like a first grader. Last year I was a year older than me. I had high hopes for Footy this year. “

Kula’s rapid rise had justified the decision to leave New Zealand in 2014. The Sharks signed it after being impressed by a family highlights package. Kula then competed with the club in three grand finals of the lower classes and won two of them. His father Soloman and mother Fitalika also moved to Australia to support their son’s soccer dream.

“He’s still taking us on his journey,” said Soloman. We had our cry yesterday, me and mom. If you have children and they are in pain, you just want to lift and cuddle them.

In this situation and the worst scenario, the pain is of course real. As a family, we have to be strong and support him in the next phase. We don’t want people to feel sorry for him. This is another journey on its way. “

Even Kula’s closest family and friends were not told that he was in the hospital until the diagnosis was made. However, support from the Sharks and the Men of League Foundation has received special mention in recent weeks.

“I will support the sharks for the rest of my life because they have given Fine,” said Soloman. “We don’t worry about the next day until we get there.”

Given its location, Fine is surprisingly optimistic.

“They say I have a good chance because I am fit and healthy,” he said. During the night [I was told about the brain tumor] I thought about the worst-case scenario. My cousin came in, she is a priest, she put things into perspective.

She said, “If you think of death, it will happen.” If you think of life and life every day, it is much better.

Our family is different. I’m sure I’ll try to get past it and don’t worry, but it’s still there in the back of my mind. “

A Gofundme site has been set up to support Fine Kula. To make a contribution, go to www.gofundme.com/f/fine-kula

Adrian Proszenko is the chief rugby league reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

