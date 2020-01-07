Cronulla Sharks is looking for the third CEO two years after Richard Munro's resignation

Loading...

“The Sharks thank Mr. Munro for his commitment and service during his time at the club. The board will make a decision about a possible replacement and will make these announcements in due course.”

Paul Gallen and the Haie had a tough year in the field

Cronulla sources said the departure was relatively unexpected, but a mutual decision between Munro and the board that was unsatisfied with the CEO’s work in his short responsible time.

Between Russell’s departure and Munro’s appointment in June, the Sharks announced that they had sold their remaining interest in Woolooware Bay Town Center development to Capital Bluestone for $ 40 million to secure the club’s future.

The club also moved to buy the Kareela Golf Club and land around the 18 hole golf course to increase its bottom line. Munro said the purchase could generate up to $ 1 million in revenue for the Sharks, who have a poor financial past.

“You can only invest if you have a balance sheet,” Munro said in November.

“And effectively, the transaction we did to develop Woolooware Bay gave us the balance sheet to use capital.

“We have no debt to anyone and we have our assets here in relation to the PointsBet stadium and the club.

“We are now investing capital to increase the presence of our club and to offer its members a diverse product. We will offer a summer and a winter product with golf and rugby leagues.

“We are here long-term and are investing in the Shire to be here long-term. I recently had five hours with Tony Crawford [NRL CFO], who led him through the Shire.

“He was amazed at the amount of work done and the diversification of our product. We are not just there [Kareela] while the league club is being built, we have a long term strategy for Kareela and we will consult with its members.”

