CRM and customer focus are code words for customer engagement and customer experience

At Salesforce TrailheaDX 2019, Sarah Franklin spoke to TechRepublic about the relationship between the company and developers, administrators, and customers.

While I work immensely in the watchlist submissions (so far with some surprises – more than last year), I keep you updated with weekly guest messages from prominent thinkers at multiple locations. This week there is another very insightful text from one of my favorite world-class analysts, opinion leaders and friends: Brian Solis.

Brian gave us a piece about the voice in general and Einstein Voice in particular a few weeks ago. This week, he discusses a fundamental transformation that is taking place in the world of companies and customers – dominating engagement and experience and how to tackle it with Salesforce 360 ​​Truth as a pivotal point in his discussion.

So Mr. Solis, take it away!

“I’m going to tell you a little secret, we really aren’t customer-focused, we just say it because everyone else does,” no credible manager ever said.

What does customer focus mean today? Is it a state? Is it a purpose? Is it just old marketing? Putting the customer first in every company has been ambitious to date, an evolving pursuit of IT, sales / trade, marketing and service. In the meantime, existing organizational models, business units and systems had difficulty working together. Add to this the fact that the constant collision between legacy and emerging technologies made the physical actions of putting the customer central and even elusive.

On the way to a new decade, however, companies now have access to incredible arrays of innovative technologies to accelerate growth and transformation. CRM is still one of the most important keys to customer focus. And yet, even with advances in innovation, CRM is confronted with some of the most ruthless obstacles. It is incredibly difficult to be customer focused if you are not really centered around the customer. Business and data silos, incomplete or duplicate customer data records, incongruent contact points, disconnected apps and incompatible systems and services – and to be honest, a lack of unified leadership on the road to strategic integration – remain common issues that require priority and escalation.

The search for a 360 view of customers

Let us not forget that CRM stands for customer relationship management. This is about optimizing relationships and using advanced technology to get closer to customers. The question is, what kind of relationship do you want to have with your customers? The answer starts with knowing the customer, defining the experience you want to deliver and then building an architecture for meaningful engagement.

Organizations need a 360-degree view of customers to come to their truth. And this “360 image” is also a long-sought “Holy Grail” in itself. But getting there requires more than technology and data.

Suppliers from companies, who help business customers modernize operational models, as well as infrastructure, and executive mindsets to organize around integrated customer data and insights, will ultimately create a new blueprint for customer focus.

In my research over the years, I learned that the pursuit of customer focus was an important driver for digital transformation. And the core of all this is customer experience (CX). Year after year I discovered that most digital transformation initiatives were focused on CX. Companies that gave priority to investing in customer experience evolved much faster in what I defined as “The six phases of digital transformation”.

The new blueprint for 360 customer views and uniform customer experiences

As a digital analyst I try to keep up with all the technological developments of leading suppliers that bring forward cloud, AI, speech, real-time and predictive analysis, sentiment analysis, data integration, 5G, cloud migration, etc. Every day it seems that CRM, BPM and ERP platforms are only getting better. But also, as someone interviewing business people as part of ongoing research efforts, I also hear the very human struggles trying to keep up with everything while at the same time leading difficult modernization and change management initiatives.

This is why suppliers must apply customer focus to their go-to-market initiatives. Maybe it’s a shift in business sales and marketing from B2B to B2B2C or maybe only P2P (people to people.) We need to complement conversations about innovation and opportunities and platforms with empathy that takes into account very real challenges within the company and also real ones challenges that their customers face when traveling with today’s customer.

Maybe it’s about time we humanize the CRM and CX lexicon. (Comment from Paul: Sorry to interrupt. I support this 1000%.)

When we talk about CRM, we are actually talking about technology that makes business customers more meaningful, productive and loyalty-enhancing. When we talk about customer focus, we really need to focus on efforts around a uniform customer experience. In fact, we need to focus attention more directly on the ‘customer experience’. Adding those ‘s’ changes the dynamics of planning and strategy in the direction of customer-oriented system thinking, holistic engagement systems and operational innovation.

This is important because customer experience is determined by the sum of all obligations that a customer has with your company. Every contact point counts. Everything that does not help customers achieve their level of experience can, in fact, take away the experience you want to offer.

When it comes to CRM or any other business technology, engagement and experiences need to be humanized for executive decision makers and how platforms help them deliver the integrated experiences that customers seek.

Rapid improvements in CRM technology and user-focused stories help business customers to adapt and innovate

Leading companies such as Zoho, Pega, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Adobe and more are starting to make progress in this area. In my work with each supplier I will investigate this topic from CRM to CX evolution in more detail over time.

A supplier that recently caught my attention was Salesforce due to the recent announcement of Customer 360 Truth. Originally announced on Dreamforce 19, so far I had no chance to really process the news and its approach. It was this Salesforce that organized Q&A with Patrick Stokes, executive vice president of platform shared services at Salesforce, that really impressed me. He explains how Salesforce sees the integration of sales, service, marketing, commerce and communities, as well as third-party systems and legacy systems as one source of ‘truth’. But it was his transparency in explaining the opportunity and challenges for exploiting customer truth that made his appearance.

Stokes explained: “Searching for a single source of truth for every customer is not a new idea, but it was difficult to achieve this. Buying a car, or even selling a CRM solution like we do, can have hundreds of contact points with Introduce systems that need to be monitored and managed. Ultimately, you want a holistic chart of past and present customer engagement, so that you can better serve the customer and predict future needs. “

This not only resolves Salesforce. The difficulty in achieving a 360 customer view, explained earlier in this article, is what each company stands for and what every supplier, and also digital transformations of companies, strive to answer.

I also appreciate Stokes’ extensive perspective that goes beyond technology and technical barriers that made the conversation much more relatable.

“You cannot improve customer experiences if you cannot overcome organizational barriers that prevent deeper integration.” he went on. “When you have a customer-oriented culture, those barriers usually disappear.”

Customer 360 Truth strives to unite different data for a 360 customer image

We finally arrive when CRM technology and data enable integrated customer engagement and value-added experiences. According to Salesforce research, there is certainly the question, “70 percent of customers say they expect connected experiences where their preferences are known at contact points.” That number will only increase as customers begin to realize the benefits of the next generation of CRM solutions.

Customer 360 Truth introduces a new set of data and identity options. It promises the ability for companies to connect, authenticate, and manage customer data and identity within the Salesforce platform to build “a single source of truth in all their customer relationships.”

Customer 360 Truth as a service is divided into four parts (per press release from Salesforce):

Customer 360 Data Manager: Provides the ability to access, connect, and resolve a customer’s data in Salesforce and other systems, using a canonical data model and a universal Salesforce ID that represents each customer.

Salesforce Identity for customers: Removes friction from the login experience and enables a single, verified and secure relationship between a customer and all websites, e-commerce stores, mobile apps and connected products of a company.

360 target groups of customers: Builds uniform customer profiles with known data such as e-mail addresses and first-party IDs and unknown data such as website visits and device IDs. It then makes customer segments and marketing engagement trips based on those profiles and provides AI-driven insights such as lifelong value and opportunity for change.

Privacy and data management: Allows companies to collect and respect customer data usage and privacy preferences, and apply data rating labels to all data in Salesforce.

In addition, Customer 360 Truth is made possible by the Cloud Information Model (CIM), made possible by Mulesoft’s open-source modeling technology. CIM is an open source data model that standardizes data interoperability between cloud apps.

As Stokes described it: “… When you connect data sources with customer 360, you map data from the source with a canonical data model, CIM. The truth of customer 360 is not just the identity of who your customer is, but the are the corresponding keys for where that data is located within Salesforce. “

Salesforce administrators can then establish connections between data sources to prepare, match, combine, and update a customer profile.

“The coordinated profile in all apps allows employees to retrieve relevant data at the time of need from any connected system, for example, when a service agent may need to retrieve a list of previous purchases from an ordering system to better help resolve a problem, “Stokes explained.

What is important is that this approach connects data, but leaves the information in the systems that manage it. Add to this the recently improved Einstein platform from Salesforce (now with voice), companies have access to AI-driven recommendations and insights to take immediate action.

Other approaches are still withheld and require incredible patchwork. And other promising solutions are creating separate AI-driven layers to process information from disparate systems (even sourcing from multiple suppliers) in real time and then send results back to business users on different platforms.

With Salesforce, a map is created on top of the data in each cloud to know where it is located, to retrieve it on time and then use it to personalize a variety of experiences right now.

What I appreciate about Customer 360 Truth goes beyond its capabilities. It is also how Salesforce communicates to customers that it is after root problems to deliver what their customers ultimately want, more personalized, integrated experiences. By doing this, Salesforce also runs to deliver a more human, reliable customer experience for companies, helping them deliver better experiences to their customers.

The evolution of CRM, after all these years, finally makes customer focus a reality. The ability to put the customer (and their data) at the center of ‘their experience’ and enable companies to deliver more personal engagement, integrated travel and better results contributes to memorable and sought after customer experiences. And this is just the beginning of a new genre of experience innovation (and market stories). When people-oriented innovation and market discussions win, the customer and the customer also win from the customer.