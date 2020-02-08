Critics claim that China suppressed and censored information when the coronavirus broke out

Eden Chen had been stuck to her WeChat for the past two weeks. Chen and her family, a resident of the Chinese coastal city of Wenzhou, had been ordered to stay in the house and send only one member to buy food every other day. WeChat, the ubiquitous social media app in China, has become an indispensable channel to check relatives, share information about quarantine measures, and even sit on a waiting list to order rare face masks now.

Then, on the evening of February 5th, Chen’s WeChat account – along with thousands of other users’ accounts in the coming hours – was suddenly blocked. Chen, who only communicates with WeChat, lost contact with hundreds of friends and relatives.

“Now is it enough to write a few sentences about the lack of face masks to lock your account?” Chen said. “I’m not doing anything to disturb the country.” She also said she had “sent out some official communications and government media reports about the (coronavirus) epidemic.”

China’s state censors this week cut the number of digital messages related to the outbreak of a new corona virus, local news reports that uncover the dire circumstances in the city of Wuhan affected by the outbreak, and cleaned up social media platforms with contributions from Wuhans who say that they are sick and desperate for medical care and care.

These restrictions were lifted on Friday after the death of Dr. Li Wenliang, one of the eight whistleblowers who was reprimanded by the police for warning others of mysterious pneumonia in late December, was put to the test. Less than 90 minutes after his death on Friday morning, the hashtag “I want freedom of speech” was announced on Weibo, a popular Chinese blog site with almost 2 million posts. The posts had disappeared at sunrise.

This flood of information, which now occurs six weeks after the first public reports of pneumonia on December 30, has ushered in a new phase in the Chinese state’s response to the new coronavirus.

“We also see that these restrictions are accompanied by increased propaganda,” said Maria Repnivoka, a professor of global communications at Georgia State University. “The message is: We have determined that this is a serious problem and we are fixing it.”

First, city officials in Wuhan worked for almost four weeks to hide the severity of the illness. Then, when scientific revelations made it untenable to downplay the crisis, the regional authorities began to place quarantines on unprecedented scale and intensity across much of the country.

China is now working to restore control of the narrative by closing individual social media accounts and submitting aggressive, local reports of initial government failures that could have contributed to the spread of the coronavirus beyond Wuhan City.

As of Friday, there were over 31,000 confirmed cases and 630 deaths in China alone, although some doctors believe that the number of cases is likely to be higher due to the limited diagnostic and treatment capacity in Wuhan.

Level 1: Suppress information

On Christmas day, Dr. Lu Xiaohong, director of gastroenterology at Wuhan City Hospital, received alarming news: several doctors in two different hospitals in the city were infected with an unknown type of pneumonia. “This suggests that this virus is very contagious,” Lu later told the China Youth Daily. It also suggested that the mysterious virus could be transmitted between people.

Lu wasn’t the only one who noticed something wrong. Five days later, at least two independent doctors quietly warned medical staff about several patients with pneumonia symptoms after visiting the same seafood and live animal market in Wuhan.

One of these doctors was Xie Linka, an oncologist at Wuhan Union Hospital. Her colleagues in the hospital ventilation unit had taken in “many patients” with an unknown pneumonia. “Be sure to wear masks and ventilate areas,” she wrote in a group on WeChat, the Chinese messaging app. Li, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central University, warned a group of about 150 alumni in a WeChat group that “seven SARS patients”, all associated with a local fish market, would be quarantined in his hospital. He believed that they had a related corona virus that had penetrated parts of Asia and other countries since 2002, but has been effectively suppressed since 2004 without new cases.

The reaction came quickly. Eight medical workers, including Li and Xie, were called by public security officials two days later and were charged with “spreading rumors” according to an evening television news bulletin. (Public opinion would later reverse the official position, and the state’s chief epidemiologist subsequently declared the eight “extremely respectable.”)

On December 31, the Wuhan City Health Commission had issued a statement recognizing 27 cases of unknown pneumonia. However, there was no evidence of human transmission of the disease. “The disease is avoidable and controllable,” she reassured the residents. But the suspected origin of the virus – Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market – would be closed and cleared just in case.

The turning point came on January 20 when Dr. Zhong Nanshan, a senior health official who exposed the government’s cover-up during SARS, revealed on state television that the new coronavirus can be transmitted from person to person – a full transmission three weeks after Lu, the gastroenterologist, so much from her colleagues had heard.

The same day, China’s top leader Xi Jinping broke his silence. “It is extremely important to prevent and control the onset of the disease,” the state news agency quoted him as saying. Three days later, the authorities made the most drastic decision to curb the spread of the virus: Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, would be isolated from the rest of the country.

Level two: lock it down

The Wuhan authorities’ decision to stop outbound transportation was made in the early morning of January 23. Since there were only hours left before all trains and planes were not allowed to fly, residents hurried to the highways with cars. Those who did not own a car and did not want to leave turned to carpooling – but at ten times the normal fare.

In the late afternoon, the officials started to shut off the highways and also leave Wuhan.

A senior party official from Hubei Province described the city’s closure as a “war measure” and called on local cadres of smaller officials to closely monitor residents for early symptoms of the new virus.

Although Wuhan’s foreclosure may have slowed the spread of the outbreak, it was not fully contained in Wuhan. Before the quarantine, five million people were able to leave the city hastily, Mayor Zhou Xianwang later admitted.

Cities outside of the official quarantine zone have taken drastic measures of their own to limit the movement. Remote villages have bottled their residents to prevent the virus from entering their communities. Other villages have torn up streets or built hasty barricades to keep migrant workers away. In different cities in the coastal province of Zhejiang, only one person per household is allowed to go shopping every two days.

As the number of cases continues to increase, especially in Wuhan City, the authorities are turning to even more extreme measures. On Thursday, a senior Chinese official asked local officials and residents of Wuhan to report anyone who saw them with symptoms and to send relatives with symptoms to new mass quarantine centers.

“There must be no deserters during a war. Those who do so will be nailed to the pillar of shame for all of history,” Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan warned in an article in the party’s flagship newspaper after visiting Hubei Province would have. “Be selfless and compete against the clock. We must do everything we can to solve the problem of inaccurate and inadequate implementation.”

Level 3: Control the narrative

Within the quarantine zone, people were directed to their homes or to new mass quarantine stations. But information started to spread online.

Muckraking Chinese journalists have released interviews with doctors with damn details that sometimes contradicted official reports. An article that has been removed from the censorship claims that the official list of infected patients is far below the actual extent of the outbreak, and quotes several Wuhan doctors.

To counter critical reporting on the Wuhan quarantine, the Communist Party’s advertising department sent over 300 reporters from state media agencies to Wuhan and Hubei province earlier this week.

A little later, the authorities turned to a better-known instrument for narrative control: censorship.

The government’s cyberspace regulators said Wednesday that the country’s largest internet companies, including Tencent, Baidu and Bytedance, are “vigilant” over epidemic-related news. Soon after, social media platforms, including WeChat, began blocking accounts that, according to screenshots of sealed accounts, had distributed “confidential information or illegal content”. Tencent did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

“I think this act tells us that online discussions are entering the zone of perceived sensitivity to the state,” said Repnikova of Georgia State University. Previously, uninhibited reporting provided valuable public knowledge of the outbreak. “It is obvious that more consumables and more diagnostic equipment are needed. The advantage of allowing more criticism on social media is diminishing.”

One of the thousands of WeChat accounts blocked this week belonged to Triv Wen, a Beijing city engineer. His obvious offense: sharing an article that accused the Wuhan Red Cross of having held back much-needed supplies such as masks from hospitals. (Earlier this week, the Hubei government released the vice president of the provincial Red Cross for “wrongdoing and breach of duty.”

“I just hope that the people have the right to hold the government accountable instead of being administered,” Wen told the NPR, whose parents are both card-carrying members of the Communist Party. “From the bottom of my heart, I want everything to be better and the language to be more open and transparent.”

In one of his last interviews with the independent Chinese media company Caixin before his death, Li said that it was much more important for him to clarify the truth to the public than to seek justice: "A healthy society should not have only one kind of voice."