Critics' Choice Awards Winners 2020

It is another big Sunday evening for our favorite stars and the Critics’ Choice Awards are already getting strong! Organized by Taye Diggs, everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio, Zendaya and Lupita Nyong’o is nominated, and it’s time to see who is taking a trophy home.

Acclaimed psychological thriller Parasite has already earned the prize for the best film in a foreign language and has started an exciting evening. View what (and who) has already won a lot and keep an eye on it while we update the list!

MOVIES

BEST PHOTO

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix, prankster

BEST ACTRICE

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST COMEDY

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

BEST ACTRES IN A COMEDY

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Parasite

BEST ACTIVITIES

BEST SCI-FI / HORROR FILM

BEST FEMALE SUPPLEMENT

Laura Dern, Wedding story

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRES

BEST SONG

BEST ACTION MOVIE

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION

BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN PLAY

BEST CUSTOM SCREEN PLAY

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEST PROCESSING

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

BEST SCORE

TV

BEST DRAMA SERIES

BEST LIMITED SERIES

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

BEST ACTRES IN A DRAMA SERIES

BEST ACTRES IN A COMEDY SERIES

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

BEST ACTRES IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRES IN A DRAMA SERIES

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andrew Scott sleeping bag

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION OR RESTRICTED SERIES

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRES IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR RESTRICTED SERIES

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TV

BEST COMEDY SERIES

LIFETIME PERFORMANCE PRICE

Eddie Murphy

#SEEHER AWARD

Kristen Bell