Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Red carpet hits & misses ranked

The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards had a striking red carpet this year, but the hits also brought a few misses. From Jennifer Lopez to Nicole Kidman, follow along as we collect and rank the red carpet hits and misses of the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards:

20. Miss: Joey King

Joey King got out at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a high-gloss Prada dress with bow details on the shoulders. Although we love how lofty and glamorous this look feels, we are not sure if we are fans of the wrinkled metal texture that made it look a bit cheap.

2

19. Hit: Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh was surprised at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, where she opted for a glitzy silver dress with a square neckline. We love all three-dimensional sequins and beads on this dress, making it really stand out among the rest.

3

18. Madam: Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore missed the target with her look for this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards. Although we are actually big fans of this strapless black jumpsuit with gold trim; we are not sure if the cape detail was needed and seemed to compromise the appearance as a whole.

4

17. Hit: Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan looked beautiful at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards, where she rocked a mandarin dress with silver beads up and down. We love this unlikely combination of orange and silver, a combination that we don’t see often, but that work very well together. Due to the slightly puffy shape around the hips, he also felt very fashionable and trendy.

5

16. Mrs: Molly Sims

Molly Sims missed the target with its look for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. This dress simply had a lot to do in one go, from the polka dots to the lace to the pussybow details on the neckline.

6

15. Hit: Phoebe Waller Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge surprised by the Critics’ Choice Awards in this black Dior dress with pure details. We love the elegant yet sultry feeling of this dress with the combination of the floating tulle and the structured bustier.

7

14. Madam: Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o had a rare mistake at the Critics ’Choice Awards this year! The star chose a chocolate-brown dress that was a combination of chiffon and leather and wore her hair in a dramatically haircut. For someone as stylish as Lupita, this look seemed to miss the glamor factor because it was so minimal and simple.

8

13. Hit: Laura Dern

Laura Dern looked beautiful at the 2020 Critics ’Choice Awards this year, where she went out in this vibrant orange dress. We love the Cinderella shape of this dress that feels really elegant and the color worked beautifully to emphasize Dern’s complexion.

9

12. Madam: Awkwafina

Awkwafina missed the target with this yellow look that she chose at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. Although this color is pretty, the shape of the dress seemed to drown her figure with the draping sleeves and excess fabric.

10

11. Hit: Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale was blinded at the 2020 Critics ’Choice Awards, where she got out in this aqua-colored dress by Miu Miu. We love the flattering halter shape of this dress and the chandelier details at the waist that add something very unique and glitter. She tied the whole look together by accessing a black clutch that was perfectly coordinated with the black bow at the waist of the dress.

11

10. Mrs: Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde had a fashion error at this year’s 2020 Critics ’Choice Awards, where she stepped out with this coral-colored number. Although this warm salmon tone looks fantastic against her hair and skin tone, we are not sure if the shape of this dress is flattering with its oversized sleeves and heavy pleats.

12

9. Hit: Zendaya

Zendaya was astonished at the 2020 Critics ’Choice Awards where she turned this magenta-colored song from Tom Ford upside down. Such a look is pretty daring, which makes it difficult to go off, but Zendaya did this with ease.

13

8. Mrs: Saoirse Ronan

We must admit that we were not the biggest fans of this coral-like flower look that Saoirse Ronan wore for the Critics’ Choice Awards this year. The look had quite a few over-the-top details such as the long cape, ruffled skirt and bold pattern.

14

7. Hit: Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman turned heads this year at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards, where she rocked this striking black dress. The flared shape of this skirt did wonders to show off her long, slender figure and the lace overlay was so elegant.

15

6. Miss: Charlize Theron

Admittedly, we were not fond of the look that Charlize Theron chose at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards. While the sleek metal dress was actually very beautiful, the black blazer she had placed on top was totally derived from his detail and shape.

16

5. Hit: Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway was a total bomb at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards, where she got out after the baby and rocked this golden glitter number. The bold sleeves and the deep neckline worked perfectly together to be elegant yet somewhat sultry.

17

4. Mrs: Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo did not hesitate with her look for this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards. The star chose a bold geometric look that we thought was a bit exaggerated! This look would have been much better suited for something more experimental like the Met Gala.

18

3. Hit: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez had one of her most stylish fashion moments at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards. This muted champagne color is hard to take off, but J.Lo did it perfectly with her sun-tanned skin and honey-colored locks. We love the high neckline and graceful embellishment on this elegant number.

19

2. Mrs: Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell had an unfortunate fashion miss at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards, where she opted for a lime-green satin jumpsuit. The combination of the high-gloss material and the bold color was enough to be exaggerated, but this look was also a cape that felt absolutely unnecessary.

20

1. Hit: Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale stole the show at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards, where she opted for a lilac-colored dress with silver beads everywhere. We love this feminine color combination of silver and purple, especially in combination with this glamorous train and one-shoulder detail.

