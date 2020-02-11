“Critical But Stable” – Jackie McNamara update

JACKIE MCNAMARA was rushed to the hospital Sunday night and had to undergo emergency surgery for bleeding in the brain after he collapsed at his home in York.

The former Celtic player who falls ill has shocked Celtic support and his former teammates. Everyone sent their well-being wishes and prayers to Jackie and his family during this very difficult time.

This morning an update from a spokesperson came to the hospital via the Daily Record:

“We can confirm that Jackie McNamara was admitted to Hull Royal Infirmary on Sunday evening and is currently being cared for in our intensive care unit. It remains in a critical but stable state.

“We support both Jackie and his family, who are currently asking to respect their privacy.”

Jackie is only 46 and still has good ties with the club he played with for ten years. The former player regularly participates in Celtic nights throughout the country and also runs a Celtic bar in Spain with Simon Donnelly.

The reaction from the football community tells you everything you need to know about Jackie as a person.

We all hope that he can fully recover in the coming days and weeks.