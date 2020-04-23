Cristina Cuomo’s wellness regimen: how the wealthy fare with COVID-19

One of the most painful truths revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic is the chasm between the rich and the poor in this country, and how in many cities the members of the latter group disproportionately represented those affected. by the virus. But the wealthy, of course, also get COVID-19 – they just have more resources to fight it. And one of the ways to do this is to hire a blogging machine to stimulate cell self-healing, and then blog about it.

Cristina Cuomo, wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo (and sister-in-law of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo), is the founder and CEO of a wellness publication called The Purist. It is therefore not entirely surprising that, following her own diagnosis of COVID-19, she blogs about the health and wellness regimes of her family’s coronaviruses, which are full of buzzwords for the good -being such as Ayurvedic diets and oxygenation and oxygenation and cleaning of shakes and body recharging devices.

According to Cuomo’s publication, she takes oxygenated herbs like Echinacea Osha and two “medicinal plants (xanthium and magnolia)” per day as well as antivirals and Sinex to combat her headaches and breathing difficulties. Which, until now, is quite normal. She then shares that she calls on a New York City doctor to administer home antiviral infusions at her home in Hamptons:

She appears in her full Hazmat outfit and 3M mask. I received magnesium, NAC (a precursor of glutathione, which would be very useful against COVID-19), vitamin C with lysine, proline and B complex, folic acid, zinc, selenium, glutathione and caffeine (to combat headaches).

She also notes that she adds “½ cup Clorox to my bath water to fight radiation and metals in my system and oxygenate it”, and that she uses a “body charger”, a device that supposedly sends electrical frequencies throughout his body, to “Oxygenate my blood and stimulate the healthy production of blood cells to strengthen my immune system.”

She also notes that she rented a PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) machine from a health store in Water Mill, which allegedly uses electromagnetic fields to stimulate self-healing. (One study found that while CEMP “may offer some benefit in the treatment of delayed union and non-union of long bone fractures, it is inconclusive and insufficient to inform current practice. “) She goes on to say that” for COVID-19, (PEMF) increases the speed at which your lungs and your whole body can recover “and that it is” good to use for any disease, at any time ” ; Although many PEMF devices are approved by the FDA for use as general wellness products, they are not approved as medical devices.

It is important to note that the Cuomos are in an undoubtedly frightening situation, especially since Cristina has just revealed that her 14-year-old son, Mario, is also fighting against the virus. And, in another context, Cuomo’s post would simply be a marginal idiot on the Internet, prime fodder for critics of the wellness industry and various types of snarkers on the Internet (essentially, the same people who always thought that it was fun to make Goop jade egg jokes after 2015).

But we no longer live in 2015. We live in 2020, at a time when nearly 50,000 Americans died from the virus that the Cuomos are currently fighting, many of whom are low-income service workers who are fighting for more working conditions. safe, very few of them have access to Ayurvedic food, let alone PEMF machines. In this world and in this context, Cristina Cuomo sharing her coronavirus wellness regimen is not so funny because it reflects a very specific lack of understanding of her and her family privileges, and how it contrasts with the lives of most other people who are fighting this disease. It’s great that she can afford a doctor to come to her house in a protective suit and 3M mask to give her a drop of vitamin to help fight her sinus infection. But given that most health care workers within 160 km of the Hamptons’ home in Cuomos report to work every day without access to any of these things, it is safe to say that this missive should have been saved in his projects.