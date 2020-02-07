Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez poses in a bikini after buying a Merc for his birthday – The Sun.

CRISTIANO Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is a gift for the eyes in a lace-up bikini that resembles the bow of the car she bought for his 35th.

The couple enjoyed a family dinner in Turin before Juventus star Ron took 26-year-old model Georgina for a jaunt with the Mercedes Benz Brabus, which could have cost up to £ 600,000.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, poses in a red bikini

The model bought her friend a Mercedes Benz Brabus for up to £ 600,000 for his birthday. Credit: BackGrid

In addition to a video Georgina sent to her 16 million followers on his birthday, she wrote: “Congratulations to the man of my life! What do you want to transport our love into? Your gift @cristiano #happybirthday.”

Ronaldo later gave an insight into his celebrations when he pretended to be next to a CR7 birthday cake.

He gave two thumbs up when son Cristiano Jr., nine, and Georgina, 26, were sitting next to him.

Georgina has been with Ronaldo since late 2016

In a photo from his birthday, Ronaldo gave two thumbs up with son Cristiano Jr., nine and Georgina

Georgina brought her daughter Alana Martina to WeltKredit: The Mega Agency in November 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo presents G-Wagon for his 35th birthday from his charming girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez