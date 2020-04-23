Cristiano Ronaldo Wag player Georgina Rodriguez is out to win back the Spanish Instagram crown with a sweaty exercise video – The Scottish Sun

GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ proves that he is determined to win back his Instagram crown by posting another sweaty exercise video.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s boyfriend makes throbbing racing as he sweats with tight snake print leggings and matching bra tops.

4

Georgina Rodriguez shared the clip with 17.7 million of her Instagram followers

Rodriguez posted a similar clip earlier this week that showed off his amazing figure when he was exercising indoors.

The Spanish model, 26, shared two videos after it was revealed she had been thrown from the top position as queen of Spanish social media by a 20-year-old actress.

Ester Exposito, best known for Carla’s role in the Netflix show Elite, made wild fans with sensual dances in her front room.

Has seen 46.2 million surprising times.

The section clip helped lift Instagram followers to 20.3 million – who took the road above Rodriguez, who has 17.7 million.

Spanish actress Ursula Corbero, who used to date ex-Andres Velencoso of Kylie Minogue, has also passed Rodriguez ranked with more than 18 million followers.

Ursula recently posted a sultry photo showing her wearing a black bra under a bathrobe.

Next to the picture, he wrote: “When I wear a bra.”

4

The amazing Spanish Wag shows off his amazing figure on video

4

Ester Exposito has 20.3 million followers on Instagram

4

Ursua Corbero has 18.4 million followers on its Instagram page

Ronaldo’s boyfriend continues to be in shape by exercising every day when locked in Madeira.

The former Gucci shop worker lives in a rented house for £ 3,500 per week near a quiet fishing village with the Juventus star and his family.

Ronaldo and Co have lived in seven-storey luxury apartments, but moved to ensure more privacy.

The sensation of Netflix Spain, Esther Exposito is more popular than Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez