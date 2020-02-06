Crispr’d cells show promise in the first US Human Safety Trial

In the second two edits, the scientists used Crispr to paralyze genes encoding natural T cell receptors – removing them from the surface of the cell and creating an empty slate. After a few days of rest, the researchers inserted a new gene into the cells, which contains the code for their designer receptor. That step armed every cell with some sort of cancer detection device. Scientists then placed the cells in a collection of large bags, each containing a few liters of liquid sugars, salts and other things that cells need to grow. For weeks, the bags rocked gently in incubators, until the cells had multiplied in the many millions, before they were cryopreserved and sent to each patient for infusion.

The biggest question asked about the test was what would happen if those 100 million cells were connected to the patient’s body. Would they settle down? Would they find their way to the cancer? Would they even survive? Or worse, would residual Crispr proteins cause huge immune responses?

There was not much international research they could trust for precedent. Scientists in China were the first to use Crispr to treat human cancer in 2016. They have since initiated a number of clinical trials, but have released very little data about them.

In the event that the commitment was not clear enough, it might help to recall that the University of Pennsylvania is the same place where an 18-year-old Jessie Gelsinger died of a catastrophic immune response to experimental gene therapy in 1999, returning the entire field for decades. A similar disaster can sink the efforts of the dozens of companies behind the T-cell idea and the research they support. June has a number of patents on T-cell technology and is co-founder of Tmunity, a technical T-cell company that financed the trial. Many of his co-authors have received funding or consultancy fees from other cell therapy companies with T-cell products in the pipeline, including Novartis, Gilead and Arsenal Biosciences. Proving to the public that these cells are safe for people is more than just an academic exercise. Billions of dollars are at stake.

This time it went much better. Patients’ health improved or remained stable. They tolerated the manipulated T cells with only mild side effects and no immune response. And when Fraietta’s team sampled their blood every few months, the researchers continued to find cells with the edits they had made. That is a good sign, because it means that the cells did not die and seemed to be just as fit as the natural cells of the patient. In addition, when the researchers made a biopsy of the patients’ bone marrow, they also found the processed T cells there, at the cancer sites, indicating that the new cells had migrated to the right places.

But although the three patients experienced some stabilization of their disease during treatment, and saw one tumor reduction, the T cells were far from a total solution. One of the patients, a woman with multiple myeloma, died in December, seven months after receiving the treatment. The other two – another woman with multiple myeloma and a man with sarcoma (the one who shrunk the tumor) – have since worsened and are now receiving other treatments.

“It is very difficult for us to draw a conclusion about the effectiveness of the therapy, except to say that it is not 100 percent effective,” says Stadtmauer. “You really have to treat a lot more patients to get that question.”

Originally, the plan of the UPenn team was to move this Crispr technique to a larger trial with 18 participants, which could start answering that question. But so far they have not treated any extra patients. The reason, says Stadtmauer, is that the gene processing field is moving so fast that they are not sure that they want to make progress with what is now considered outdated technology. Today, a Crispr system that was developed in 2015 looks positive. In the years since the trial was approved, a series of new gene processing tools have since been developed that promise greater accuracy and more design flexibility. “I see this study as the first springboard that leads to much more research into this approach,” says Stadtmauer.

