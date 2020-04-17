Crisis aid money totaling $502,400 readily available to Michigan nonprofit arts and cultural corporations

DETROIT – The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs has introduced a new application supplying a whole of $502,400 in grants to Michigan’s suitable nonprofit arts and tradition businesses that have been negatively impacted as a end result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Michigan Financial Enhancement Company declared Friday.

“With the outbreak of COVID-19, a lot of of our state’s arts and lifestyle corporations are confronted with major economic impacts, which includes challenges with dollars flow and sources to support their workforce,” claimed MCACA Director Alison Watson. “The Emergency Relief Cash application will offer aid to these businesses that include so considerably worth to Michigan’s economic climate and bolster the artistic lifestyle of our communities.”

MCACA, through funding furnished by the Nationwide Endowment for the Arts through the Coronavirus Aid, Reduction, and Financial Protection (CARES) Act, will make a total of $502,400 in a single-time grants to eligible nonprofit arts and cultural corporations, making sure wide geographic distribution throughout Michigan. The money can be made use of for wage support (comprehensive or partial) for one particular or additional personnel service fees for artists and/or contractual staff and facility charges, this kind of as hire and utilities.

To be qualified, applicants need to be a nonprofit arts and cultural business, have tax-exempt position beneath Part 501(c) (3) of the U.S. Internal Profits Services code, and be incorporated and bodily positioned in Michigan.

The highest request for funding is $5,000 and there is no match necessity. Apps are thanks by 5 p.m. on May perhaps 1 and programs will be scored centered on complete number of concluded purposes obtained by May 1. The number of grants awarded will count on the quantity of purposes acquired, the total requested and the completeness of the programs been given. Cash are expected to be disbursed no afterwards than June 1.

Additional information and facts on the Unexpected emergency Relief Resources application is readily available at www.michigan.gov/arts.

“While we understand that these resources will in no way satisfy the full needs or demands of the arts and cultural neighborhood, we hope they will provide some speedy reduction and we will proceed to leverage other sources as they turn out to be offered,” Watson stated.

Other assets for corporations across Michigan to aid them in recovering from financial losses as a end result of the COVID-19 virus can be found on-line at michiganbusiness.org/covid19.

This web site involves sources offered by the U.S. Compact Small business Administration, the Pure Michigan Company Hook up virtual procurement and donation system, aid companies provided by means of the Tiny Small business Growth Heart and much more.

The MEDC has also made a FAQ for Michigan firms and communities at michiganbusiness.org/covid19-faq.

Facts all-around this outbreak is modifying rapidly. The hottest information and facts is readily available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

