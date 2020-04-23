Criminal investigation of COVID-19 outbreak of meat plants justified

Content of article

The man who helped design the Calgary Police Services Protocol for workplace death investigations says criminal investigations should be considered in the event of a widespread COVID-19 outbreak at the Cargill Meat Packing Factory in High River. .

“It certainly justifies the investigation,” said the outbreak Robert Stewart, which resulted in the death of one person and confirmed 480 cases of the new coronavirus among factory workers. “Ideally, the RCMP should do this for this to work properly.”

Occupational Safety and Health is currently investigating the situation at the Cargill factory. This includes potential violations of state health and safety laws. This can infect a large number of workers. .

An OHS survey is also underway at the JBS Brooks meat filling plant. Dr. Dina Hinshaw, Alberta’s Chief Health Officer for Health, confirmed on Thursday that one worker had died of COVID-19 in the plant, with 124 confirmed cases. Stated.