Crime watch group set for meeting at Christopher Lake | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Together with elected politicians, Dawn Robins from the Bernice Sayese Center – who is a partner in a new anti-gang initiative in P.A. – will also be present, just like Cam Scott of the provincial corps. The crime watch group wants to have a discussion about crime reduction and what can be done to help change laws. Frustration has arisen over what some consider the light jail sentences given to repeat pause and introduce offenders. Violations of laws and where homeowners stand with regard to protecting their property and personal safety are also points of contention.

Bear said that many in the area are worried about increased crime.

“We have had a lot of breaks and are coming in, the car theft has risen considerably in the last two or three weeks,” she said.

Bear said by having a few provincial and federal names at the table, she hopes it will lead to more resources for their initiative.

“Some laws are provincial and some are federal, so by having representatives from both governments, we might get some guidance,” she said.

Since its founding two years ago, Bear said the group has launched a Citizens on Patrol group that has helped residents inform residents about what they can do to protect their property.

Bear said the group is also engaged in neighboring communities, including Sturgeon Lake First Nation, which invited the Lake Country Crime Watch Group to a public security meeting last summer. Bear added that they are also working on relationships with Montreal Lake Cree Nation and Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

“Crime doesn’t really have limits,” she said.

The meeting at Christopher Lake is scheduled for 7 p.m.

