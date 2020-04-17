Crime Stoppers suggestion prospects JPD to the arrest of 6 suspects

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Criminal offense Stoppers idea led police to the arrest of 6 suspects in Jacksonville.

On Thursday, detectives with the Jacksonville Law enforcement Department’s Exclusive Functions Division received a idea about drug exercise getting area on Silver Leaf Travel in the Brynn Marr area of Jacksonville.

Soon after obtaining the tip, detectives begun an investigation.

Detectives and Officers of the Legal Intelligence Unit ended up equipped to carry out traffic stops that led to an arrest of 1 of the people for many remarkable warrants.

Officers also located medications and a firearm right after a transient foot pursuit.

Detectives subsequently executed a search warrant at the home exactly where 5 much more subjects ended up arrested and further medicine and a 2nd firearm have been seized.

Jacksonville Police Division was assisted by the FBI Secure Streets Job Power.