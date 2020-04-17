Crime Stoppers suggestion prospects JPD to the arrest of 6 suspects

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Criminal offense Stoppers idea led police to the arrest of 6 suspects in Jacksonville.
On Thursday, detectives with the Jacksonville Law enforcement Department’s Exclusive Functions Division received a idea about drug exercise getting area on Silver Leaf Travel in the Brynn Marr area of Jacksonville.
Soon after obtaining the tip, detectives begun an investigation.
Detectives and Officers of the Legal Intelligence Unit ended up equipped to carry out traffic stops that led to an arrest of 1 of the people for many remarkable warrants.
Officers also located medications and a firearm right after a transient foot pursuit.
Detectives subsequently executed a search warrant at the home exactly where 5 much more subjects ended up arrested and further medicine and a 2nd firearm have been seized.
Jacksonville Police Division was assisted by the FBI Secure Streets Job Power.
- Datrell Pointzes, 27, of Jacksonville, was charged with: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with altered serial quantities, possession with intent to manufacture, offer or provide marijuana, manufacture cannabis, possession of plan IV controlled material, resist, impede and delay, carrying a hid gun, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting severe damage, felony conspiracy, breaking and entering motor vehicle, felony probation violation, assault on a female, reckless driving to endanger, no operators license, strike/run and failure to report an incident. He acquired a $41,000 bond.
- Kalisha Pointzes of Jacksonville was billed with: protecting a dwelling for managed substance and kid abuse. She been given a $3,000 bond.
- Shavaion Seko Addison of Jacksonville was billed with: possession with intent to manufacture, promote and supply marijuana, manufacture cannabis, felony conspiracy and carrying a concealed gun. He gained a $10,000 bond.
- Lawrence Winston of Jacksonville was charged with: maintaining a dwelling for managed substance and kid abuse. He obtained a $3,000 bond.
- Dashaun Spicer of Jacksonville was charged with: possession with intent to manufacture, provide and deliver cannabis, manufacture marijuana and felony conspiracy. He received a $7,500 bond.