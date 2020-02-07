Crime statistics 2019: total crime in Sioux City increased slightly, violent crime declined

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Earlier this month, the Sioux City Police Department released its preliminary report on crime rates in Sioux City for 2019.

What is a crime statistics report?

It is part of a nationwide FBI program known as “Uniform Crime Reporting” or “UCR”.

The number of crimes committed in a city is divided into 10 different categories, including violent crime, murder and rape.

“What we like to do is look at these main categories and there really is no fair way to compare ourselves to other cities. The best comparison standard is Sioux City to look at our own crime history and see what’s going on, what’s going down, “said boss Rex Müller.

Chef Müller says the report lets them know if their police strategies are effective.

And they can then figure out how to restructure and reorganize to cut rates.

“The crime in Sioux City has remained relatively constant over the past four years,” said Müller.

While the total number of crimes increased slightly in 2019 compared to 2018, the number of serious crimes such as violent crime and murder decreased by 68.

Chef Müller says there are many things that can affect these rates.

“The demography of the community, the geography of your community that lives in your community, the age of the people in the community,” said Müller.

The Sioux City Police Department, among other things, takes all reports in the fight against crime. Which is not the case in all departments.

“In the interest of customer service, we accept and accept all of the reports that are part of our community policing philosophy so that they can impact our crime,” said Müller.

Is Sioux City overall a safe place to live?

It’s not just about the numbers in the report that people should focus on, says Müller.

“I think if you interview people in the community and we frequently ask people in our community how safe they feel, the majority of our citizens feel very, very safe,” says Müller.

