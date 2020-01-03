Cricketers Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell join tennis stars Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur, Sam Stosur and NBL star LaMelo Ball to donate

Loading...

They join tennis stars Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur, John Millman, Samantha Stosur and Priscilla Hon who have all declared that they will donate $ 200, $ 250 and $ 100 respectively for each ace they serve tournaments they have participated in this summer.

It was later announced that $ 100 would be paid for each ace served in the first ATP Cup at the three sites in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

Meanwhile, Illawarra Hawks star LaMelo Ball has announced that he will donate one month to his NBL salary, and the A-League Melbourne City team will donate $ 2 on every ticket sold in their game against Western United at AAMI Park Friday evening.

"It is sad to see what is happening on the south coast of Australia. People have lost their homes and everything they own. My parents taught me how to help wherever I can, it's my way to help, "said Ball.