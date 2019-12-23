Cricket said to consider change as bush smoke threatens SCG test

Loading...

"Even if there is nothing to do, it would be prudent for the cricket authorities to review this and make sure that they are comfortable with these recommendations. .

"Although the current problem concerns Australian cricketers, more consideration should be given to this problem when our players compete in parts of the world such as the subcontinent, which are known to have very high quality spikes. # 39; s dangerous. "

CA collaborates with the Australian Institute of Sport, the International Cricket Council and state governments to establish guidelines for matching officials, although each organization has different levels considered dangerous.

Air quality assessments are now part of the medical briefing done before games in New South Wales due to the bush fires.

Reading the air quality index on the last day of the Sheffield Shield game between New South Wales and Queensland, which was played in thick smoke, was 170 – what's in the "unhealthy" range for the ICC.

The players said the conditions were "worse than in India," the spinner Steve O & # 39; Keefe comparing him to smoking 80 cigarettes a day.

According to CCI guidelines, match officials plan to suspend play when the air quality index approaches 300. The air quality is considered "dangerous" at 300.

Doctors are also consulted, as was the case during the NSW-Queensland Shield match, while the impact on visibility is also taken into account.

The Big Bash League game between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers was canceled Saturday night after referees felt the smoke that had enveloped Manuka Oval in Canberra had an impact on visibility.

Veteran paceman Peter Siddle was one of at least two players who sought medical attention after the game. He compared the conditions to a sitting position "next to a campfire".

Sydney has been shrouded in smoke for much of the past few weeks, raising fears that this will impact the New Years test starting Friday week. Match officials are urged to be "vigilant" once pollution levels reach the "very unhealthy" stage, and may suspend play or abandon play for the day.

"We hope not, but potentially. What we saw in Sydney and Canberra the other night, it comes to a point where it becomes a challenge," said CA Cricket Director of Operations Peter Roach.

"The rules are in place, like the rain, to add time, suspend the game. We also see that it happens quickly but it can also go quickly."

"It is unlikely, we think, that he will be there for an entire day. We might see challenges throughout that day, but we will play as rain or inclement weather as the weather can be added one day and I hope we have a really good test match.

"I hope we don't see it. What we've seen is that one in 10 days on average turns out to be a challenge. We hope it doesn't come in a test match, but we also understand that it could. "

"This has not been a challenge for Australian cricket in the past, and probably for most countries in the world.

"But the ICC has guidelines on this to which it refers. But again, just like us, they are looking back at what is the impact on visibility, what doctors in the field say to determine their intake of decision. "

