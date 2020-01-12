Cricket player Marcus Stoinis is ashamed of an arch penalty

The Western Australian emphasized that the remark did not characterize him as a person, but accepted that he had to bear the embarrassment that resulted from his act.

Marcus Stoinis. Credit: Gety Images

“I talked to Kane, but I don’t think it’s the type of person I am. It’s not who I want to be, and I understand that it’s not in line. It’s not like how I was brought up, “said Stoinis.

“And look, I’m not proud of it, but I guess I’ll just be able to take it on my chin and roll with it now. And look, hopefully other people will learn from my mistake.

“And unfortunately that’s all we can do. I don’t think you can take anything back. You just have to show it through your actions before you continue.”

Loading

Richardson, who was traveling to India with the Australian team, said at the weekend that he didn’t know what had caused Stoinis to say what he had done.

Stoinis said that as he joked on the field between the two – who played together for Australia – he crossed the finish line.

“There are absolutely no excuses,” said Stoinis.

“I mean he’s a good buddy and he has wounded me a couple of times in the last couple of games we’ve played (but) it’s absolutely no excuse to use those words. And he tried tried to get a reaction from me and that sort of thing and unfortunately i took this bait and went too far and that is not acceptable.

“I definitely carried it with me. It was definitely something I think it was probably (why) I was nervous about today and yes, it doesn’t suit my character and who I want to be.

“Likewise, I understand who I am. And I will also relax a bit and accept that I am human and can make mistakes. Hopefully other people will see that I am real, there is nothing that they can run away from yes, I also have to relax a little bit.

“It’s probably a great learning experience for me and for other people.”

Stoinis, who was wiped out by the Australian one-day and twenty-twenty teams at the end of last year, said he needed to continue to perform and improve the rotation of the strike to return to national colors.

The colossal all-rounder hasn’t bowled because of a foot problem during this BBL tournament, but said he was ready to turn his arm around again.

The batsman Nic Maddinson (Shoulder) has missed the last two games of the stars and will be tested before the next game of the leader against the Perth Scorchers on Wednesday evening at the Optus Stadium.

Daniel is an old age sports reporter

Most seen in sports

Loading