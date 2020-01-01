Cricket plans tribute to Sydney test bushfires as Justin Langer hopes for rain

Loading...

This will happen with an expected crowd of more than 30,000 people on Friday to be invited to cheer for a minute at the CIS at the hymn ceremony, as the two teams, led by Tim Paine and Kane Williamson, take the field with black armbands .

Australian players pose with Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Kirribili House on Wednesday. Credit: Getty Images

"In our game it's an important cricket game, but when it comes to what's going on in Australia … this will be the first time I will say this in my life, I hope It rains a bit during the test because Sydney needs it, "said Australian coach Justin Langer.

"I hope it rains at night so that we can keep playing, but Sydney, like a lot of Australia, needs the rain. Our hearts die. We are so privileged for what we do. We can play cricket, [but] many people suffer. I don't want to get sentimental, but we have talked about making Australians proud of us in the past 12-18 months, gaining respect, and we feel Australians who are suffering. It’s a really tough time. All we can do is make them smile by playing good cricket. "

Bush fog over the MCS earlier this month.

Already this summer, a Big Bash League game in Canberra was abandoned due to the smoke of bush fire and the fourth day of the Sheffield Shield game between NSW and Queensland at SCG in December was marred by conditions that the Blues spinner Stephen O & # 39; Keefe described as "smoking 80 cigarettes a day".

"It is horribly bloody, shocking, and it has been going on for so long," said Sydney Somerville, the New Zealand spinner, of the fires. "I don't know what else to say. We're talking about delaying smoke in this game, but whatever, it doesn't mean anything compared to what people are trying to fight."

CA and SCG Trust plan to use two one-day internationals on site in March, who also played between Australia and New Zealand, as part of a major disaster fundraising effort. They hope to have firefighters, including volunteers from the NSW Rural Fire Service, in attendance.

"Fingers crossed by March, there might be a chance for them to participate," said CA executive Anthony Everard.

CA refrained from organizing a fundraiser during the Sydney test due to its longstanding association with the McGrath Foundation. Her main fundraiser for breastfeeding nurses takes place during the match, which, as a result, has been dubbed the “pink test” in recent years.

"It is important that we recognize the efforts of the fire and emergency services," said Everard. "There will be an activity on the first day of the test to do this, while making sure to give the McGrath Foundation the attention it deserves."

