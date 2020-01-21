Cricket Bushfire Appeal Match: Sachin Tendulkar to coach

“We are absolutely honored to welcome Sachin and Courtney back to Australia, where they have both been very successful as players, and we cannot wait to include them in a special day,” said CA boss Kevin Sagte Roberts.

“In both the ICC Hall of Fame and the ICC Hall of Fame, Sachin is the best ever scorer in international cricket. We all remember what Courtney did to the ball when he used more than 500 test wickets. “

“We look forward to having our CA employees and the entire Australian cricket family come together for the big appeal.”

Former great Adam Gilchrist, national coach Justin Langer and former captain Michael Clarke are confirmed starters for one of the promoters of the Big Bash League final on February 8th.

Brett Lee, Shane Watson and Alex Blackwell also play, while Steve Waugh and former star and now CA board member Mel Jones are not involved in the game.

The charity game is the middle leg of a triple header, in which a Twenty20 women international will also play between Australia and India.

The venue will be determined on Friday when the Melbourne-based MCG stars line up an opponent to be determined in the qualification for the right to the venue of the final.