Cricket Australia hosts Bushfire Appeal Game

CA faces a number of challenges when it comes to organizing a game at relatively short notice, as the governing body usually takes months to complete the international and national schedule.

The organizers are keen to organize the game before the Twenty20 Women’s World Cup starts on February 21st in Sydney. Other factors are the BBL schedule and the international women’s calendar. Australia will play a tri-series in early February.

CA is considering three scenarios, but the sources have indicated that their preferred option is to stage the game that leads to the BBL decision-maker and set up a push-double header.

The venue of this game will only be known after the qualifying tournament on January 31 between the two best teams on the ladder. The Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers are currently in first and second place, three points ahead of the third-placed Adelaide Strikers. A Stars Sixers qualifier would ensure that the BBL final is played in one of the country’s two largest markets.

Cricket has been heavily involved in raising funds for those affected by the fires that devastated the nation.

Big spin Shane Warne made his baggy green cap available for the auction, while Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell promised to donate $ 250 for every six hits. At the time of publication, Warnes’ ceiling was $ 316,000.

The one-day series between Australia and New Zealand in March aims to raise funds for the call to the Australian Red Cross.

Coach Justin Langer said he would play if asked.

“I’m proud of how Australia reacted. Cricket responded well, but Australia reacted like us. We’re brilliant, we don’t care about each other,” said Langer. “Cricket is well done. I would raise my hand if I could play left-arm spinners all the time and didn’t have to hit quickly. Left-arm spinners and leggies are my favorite thing to do, but don’t worry.” But it would be fun if it happened. “

Approximately 70,000 fans attended a tsunami appeal match between a World XI and an Asia XI at the MCG in January 2005, about two weeks after the Boxing Day tragedy in which approximately 227,000 people lost their lives.

James Sutherland, who was head of CA at the time, talked about how boards and player unions got together to raise money for the needy.

“There was always something to argue between Tim May [former head of the ACA and the Federation of International Cricketers’ Association] and me, but when that happened we said,” We’re going to do something special, “and he was able through his FICA to get players to come and play here, “said Sutherland in 2018.

“Together, we held an extraordinary event and raised more than $ 15 million for a major tragedy. It was a reminder of the strength of what cricket can do when combined.”

Andrew Wu writes about cricket and AFL for The Sydney Morning Herald

