Crews fight stubborn fire in industrial building

Updated: 5:41 p.m. EST Jan 24, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

>> A PRETTY BIG BUYER THIS AFTERNOON, THE FLAMES ARE RAGING. YOU CAN SEE FIREFIGHTERS PLACING WATER ON CERTAIN INDUSTRIAL BUILDINGS, BUT NOT TOO MUCH SMOKE. WE HAVE A VIDEO OF A WOMAN WHO WORKS NEARBY. YOU CAN SEE THESE FLAMES RAGING THIS AFTERNOON. THERE WERE FIVE ALARMS THIS AFTERNOON AS FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO GET CONTROL OF THIS MASSIVE FIRE. THIS IS A FORMER INDUSTRIAL BUILDING, OERE THE OWNER TO SOME THINGS IN STORAGE HERE. SOME CONCERNS ACCORDING TO NEIGHBORS WERE THE PROPANE TANKS IN THIS AREA. THANK YOU, NO INJURY REPORTS AS YOU SEE THE VIEW OF SKY 5, A SPRAY COMPLEX AS FIREFIGHTERS CONTINUE TO SPRAY WATER ON IT. THE FLAMES HAVE NOT MOVED NEAR THE DOOR. I LOOK LIVE FROM THE GROUND. FIREFIGHTERS CONTINUE

Crews fight stubborn fire in industrial building

Updated: 5:41 p.m. EST Jan 24, 2020

VIDEO: Firefighters respond to a district of Hanover where flames and dark plumes of black smoke can be seen rising over several industrial buildings on Friday afternoon.

VIDEO: Firefighters respond to a district of Hanover where flames and dark plumes of black smoke can be seen rising over several industrial buildings on Friday afternoon.

.