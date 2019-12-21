Crews fight large fire in Winnipeg building under construction – Winnipeg

Loading...

The Winnipeg Fire paramedics are still on Saturday morning before a major fire in a building under construction on the Pembina Highway.

The fire broke out early in the mixed-use building on the corner of Pembina and Bison Drive, across from the University of Manitoba campus.

Waverly West Coun. According to Janice Lukes, the crews had a hard time fighting the fire.

"They had to connect their hoses on Pembina Highway and Bison Drive when two fire hydrants were frozen next to the building."

Lukes adds that the fire department initially entered the building but was asked to vacate the building.

Videos sent to 680 CJOB show the entire top floor of the building, which is on fire around 2 a.m.

Lukes says falling debris sparked another fire on the third floor.

The firefighters had a much better grip on the fire just before 5 a.m., but there was still smoke from the building.

No injuries were reported.

The city of Winnipeg has also blocked the Pembina Highway in both directions at the intersection of Bison Drive.

