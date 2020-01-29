Crews destroy their Benton Harbor home to put out fires

BENTON HARBOR, Ind. – Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Monroe Street in Benton Harbor on Tuesday. An emergency demolition was finally approved because of the severity of the fire.

When the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety staff arrived, it was said that smoke and flames devoured the structure.

Officials say there was no view in the front yard of the house. Smoke covered the area for a few blocks.

It is believed that the fire was difficult to control due to the large amount of content in the house.

Outside there was debris and junk on the floor.

Several firemen who were not on duty had to be called.

The crews were able to extinguish the fire after City Manager Ellis Mitchell approved a demolition.

The back of the house was demolished, allowing the crews to effectively extinguish the fire and reach areas with hot spots.

One person lives in the house. They weren’t inside at the time and they’re safe. However, your dog died in the fire.

The scene was cleared around 6:10 p.m.