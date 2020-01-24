Xavier (13-6, 2-4) vs Creighton (15-5, 4-3)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. European summer time

The bottom line: Creighton goes beyond Xavier for the season after winning the previous game in Cincinnati. The teams last played against each other on January 11 when the Bluejays overtook Xavier by 43.3 percent to 40 percent and scored 12 more free throws on their way to a 77:65 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Xaviers Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have achieved 50 percent of team values ​​this season, including 50 percent of all Musketeer points in the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Marshall has scored or supported 43 percent of all Xavier Field goals in the last three games. The junior striker scored 20 field goals and 13 assists in these games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bluejays have recently received buckets from assists more often than the Musketeers. Creighton has scored 47 assists in 78 field goals (60.3 percent) and Xavier in 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) in the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Creighton had sales of just 15.9 percent of its properties this season. This is the lowest percentage of all Big East teams. The Bluejays have flipped the ball only 11.2 times per game this season.

___

For more information on AP College basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com