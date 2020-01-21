Creighton (14-5, 3-3) vs DePaul (13-5, 1-4)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. European summer time

The bottom line: Creighton is aiming for his eleventh win in a row in the head-to-head series against DePaul. Creighton has won an average of 16 points in the last 10 wins against the Blue Demons. DePaul’s last win in the series was a 70-60 win on January 7, 2015.

SQUAD LEADER: All-rounder Paul Reed sets up a double-double (15.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks) to lead the attack on the Blue Demons. Charlie Moore is also a primary facilitator who collects 16.1 points and 6.8 templates per game. The Bluejays are led by Marcus Zegarowski, who scored an average of 16.7 points and 4.8 templates.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Moore has scored or supported 56 percent of all DePaul field goals in the last three games. The Junior Guard has 17 field goals and 26 assists in these games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Blue Demons have recently used assists to make buckets more often than the Bluejays. DePaul has supported 47 out of 77 field goals (61 percent) in the last three games, while Creighton has supported 47 out of 79 field goals (59.5 percent) in the last three games.

BALL SECURITY: Creighton’s hard-working offense brought the ball to 15.8 percent of his possessions, the 15th record in Division I. 20.8 percent of all DePaul possessions led to sales (the Blue Demons are ranked 273 nationally) ).

