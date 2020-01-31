Creepy jitters that love the mild winter weather of London

Last day of January is a perfect day for some football in the Storybook Gardens parking lot, since Mariane Hossfeld plays with her granddaughter Lucia Salazar-Hossfeld, 2 with her football. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Of course you enjoy the mild winter weather today, but do you pay for it months later?

If you don’t like weird creatures like rats and ants, you do.

“We’re counting on the freeze to kill the rodent population,” said Adam Baker of Canadian Pest Control, based in Chatham-Kent. “If we don’t get a cold February, I can definitely see that the rodent populations are higher than normal.”

Basically, mild weather – such as the London area in January, when the average temperature of -1.3 ° C was five degrees warmer than normal – helps the creepy jitters to reproduce or stay active when they are normally would be in torpor.

Crawling insects usually sleep in January. “But they don’t go to sleep because of the warm temperatures,” Baker said.

That means they have a head start in the spring: “They don’t have to rebuild” from the metro, he said.

The mild weather also means that he gets calls to turn off bugs like wasps after homeowners have found them listless and confused.

Baker says the domino effect could last until the following winter, when a projected larger than usual population of rats and mice aims for warmer rooms indoors – in your home. “That is a very real possibility,” he said.

Peter Kimbell, a meteorologist with a warning alert for Environment Canada, says what you see in the short term in terms of weather: “It is warmer than normal and more liquid than solids” in the past month, he noted.

The federal weather agency is demanding a high of 8 ° C on Monday, which could be a record for 3 February.

“We have already paid (mild January). We paid for it in November. November was a few degrees lower than usual and we had that snowstorm on Memorial Day,” Kimbell noted.

[email protected]

Twitter.com/DanatLFPress