Cree Language Festival in Hall Lake | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Through

Damage to the road

FATHER. motorists claim that he was stranded because of traces

1 hour ago

The term “hump in the road” has a new meaning for a Prince Albert man. Last Wednesday, Wayne Finch drove his 2000 Ford Focus to the public library of John M. Culenaere. He said while driving, he entered the drop-off lane and went through some tracks. Finch straightened his wheels and then he said he heard a “pop …”

read more

Through

pot proposal

Small cannabis production facility proposed for local R.M.

4 hours ago

A proposed new cannabis production facility (micro) in the rural municipality of Buckland is on the agenda of the RM Council meeting on Monday and will be discussed at a public hearing. The R.M. adopted Bylaw 1/2019, introduction of cannabis production facilities as a discretionary use in agricultural districts …

read more

Through

Titans Hockey

Well-known goalkeeper steals one from Titans on Sunday

19 hours ago

The Prince Albert Titans fell in both games this weekend, 3-1 on Saturday night for the Saskatoon Westleys and 4-2 for the Carrot River Thunder. The Titans were just inside a goal when Kevin Ledoux scored on the power play with 11:06 left, but Linden Schwab scored on the empty net to seal it for the Westleys …

read more