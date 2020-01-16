Creatures of Prince Albert National Park find fascinating ways to endure bitter temperatures. PaNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Although small in stature, this songbird has some incredible adaptations for cold climates. It grows twice as many feathers and can even lower its body temperature by 12 ° C to save energy and that’s not all.

In the fall chickadees store insects, bait and seeds in different places.

“To remember where all these food sources are stored, a certain structure in their brain, the hippocampus, actually increases by 30 percent in volume … so that they can remember all the places where they have stored this extra food,” Pidwerbeski said paNOW. “They are just amazing birds.”

Chickadees eat up to 60 percent of their body weight in food to stay warm.

ungulates

Perhaps not as resourceful as the songbird, the moose, deer and moose of the Park do not remain completely out in the cold.

Grazing in the summer and fall, they can build large fat reserves that they rely on in the winter. They also develop thicker jackets and seek shelter from the wind when temperatures drop.

Canidae

Members of the dog family also develop thick coats to protect against the elements, but wolves, coyotes, and foxes rely on scavengers and hunt to survive in the bitter climate.

Pidwerbeski explained because of pack structures where dominant animals eat first and less dominant animals fight for leftovers in winter can be a cruel time.

“Some of them won’t survive because of the hardships of the season,” he said.

Observe and appreciate

Pidwerbeski noted that the harsh reality is that many animals will not make it to winter due to a number of factors, including; predation, illness, hunger and other difficulties.

That’s why it’s important for Prince Albert National Park visitors to remember that the Boreal Forest are these creatures at home and they work very hard to stay alive.

“We observe the residents who do not have the options we have to survive and only (for visitors) to appreciate and respect it,” he asked.

“For the species that are part of the Boreal ecosystem, this is part of their circle of life,” said Pidwerbeski. “It’s great to observe and to photograph, but give them space. Forcing them to move simply increases the costs (which they have to spend) to survive. “

