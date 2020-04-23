Creation Entertainment Announces Virtual Experience with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Actor David Alpay – Nerds and Beyond

Aside from the virtual Supernatural and Stranger Things offered by Creation Entertainment, they also offer a virtual fan show with David Alpay from The Vampire Diaries!

Alpay plays Atticus Shane in the beloved series, and now is your chance to interact with him directly from the comfort of your own home.

First, there is a Question and Answer panel with him on Sunday, April 26 from 1: 00-1: 45 at night. PDT. Panel through Stageit (pay what you can) and part of the proceeds will go to L. Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

In addition, the Top “Tip / Supporter” wins a $ 100 5-minute-1 video meeting with David and Surag Swag Bag for $ 100! (Winners will be contacted immediately after the panel. Make sure your information (telephone & email address) is included in your Stageit profile.)

Get tickets on Stageit here.

Next, you can attend “Tea Leaf Pajama Party with Professor Shady Pants”!

The right witch and magician will die Tiger King because class is back in session! Have you ever wondered what a cup of tea has to say about your future? Find out as a professor of shady pants himself, Professor Atticus Shane does an absolutely inaccurate reading of tea leaves, alive! We invite you to enter the realm of this very real and ancient mystical practice. Limited to 10 people.

The event will take place on Tuesday, April 28 from 5: 00-6: 00 p.m. PDT. The session that will take place at Zoom and Creation Entertainment is auctioning off a place on their auction site, starting with a minimum bid of $ 50. A portion of the proceeds will go to L. Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. Click here to start your offer! If you participate in StageIt and / or Zoom events, please make sure to set up an account beforehand.

Don’t forget to see more about their virtual experience on the Creation website.