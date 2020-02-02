Create your own video game from scratch with this $ 15 C ++ programming guide

To let you know, if you buy something listed here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

Bring your own vision to life.

Image: pexels

By StackCommerceMashable Shopping2020-02-02 18:51:29 UTC

TL; DR: Dive into the world of programming with the C ++ Programming Bundle: Beginner to Expert for $ 14.99, a saving of 97%.

Pop quiz time: what do Call of Duty, Civilization and World of Warcraft have in common (in addition to being of course popular video games)? They all work on C ++, the coding language of the gaming industry.

So if you’ve ever made an effort to create your own game, it’s a language worth learning. And it doesn’t hurt that programmers often receive hefty six-figure salaries in exchange for their contributions. Making your perfect version of a video game and getting a lot of money for it sounds like the dream scenario, right?

Thanks to the rise of online courses, the threshold for access to coding is lower than ever. Take for example the C ++ Programming Bundle: Beginner to Expert (now available for $ 14.99). This online bootcamp brings virtual students from beginners to knowledgeable C ++ programmers with 47 hours of instruction. Students learn the ins and outs of the language that not only can produce high-quality desktop games, but also complex artificial intelligence programs, apps, animations, web browsers and operating systems. Courses include the use of advanced C ++ syntax, mastering the principles of game development, writing high-quality software and creating elite-level skills that make finding a job in the field much easier. And you get all this for a lower price than that of a single study book.

The three courses are all taught by experienced instructor John Purcell. John is an incredibly passionate online instructor with more than nine years of experience in programming and endless assessments to support his competence. A lucky student commented: “What a fantastic course. This has filled many of the knowledge gaps that I had and updated my knowledge of C ++. John explains everything thoroughly and logically in a step-by-step manner that makes everything understandable.”

Because C ++ is by no means the easiest programming language to learn, the bundle also comes with lifelong access, so you can learn at your own pace and go back to lessons if you need a refresher course.

. (TagsToTranslate) coding