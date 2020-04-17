Create the next EDM hit from your bedroom with the help of this class

The products featured here are selected by our StackCommerce partners. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL; DR: Get on your way to living your DJ dreams with the Complete EDM Production Bundle for $ 19.99, a 98% savings through April 17.

As Winston and Cece have proven once and for all for New Girl, anyone has the ability to create an EDM hit. And with the unending craze in the music industry in the electronic music, now may be the time to make a name for yourself. And since you have all the tools you need to compete with the pros at your fingertips, why not give it a shot? The only thing you are missing is the guidance from this Complete EDM Performance Bundle.

Led by music industry professionals J. Anthony Allen and Chester Sky, this bundle features seven courses and over 200 lessons on everything from basic audio concepts (waves, frequency spectrum, etc.) And how MIDI works, with popular music-making software and the beauty and power of music theory. And you don’t just read about how things work, either. These courses are interactive, so you can really create your own tracks, learn tracks from artists like Daft Punk and Avicii (RIP), create voice chopping effects, vocals of layer with backing vocals, harmonies and instruments, and more.

With the exception of a masterclass led by Sky, a music producer, composer, and filmmaker, most courses are taught by J. Anthony Allen, Ph.D. in Music and Ableton certified educator. Allen has taught private lessons since he was only 15 and has experience in everything from composing and working to DJing and writing. With over 150,000 students, he also manages to maintain a 4.5 in 5-star rating, which is pretty impressive.

Priced at over $ 1,000, you can sign up for this Complete EDM Production Bundle and start making some sick beats of your own for just $ 19.99.

