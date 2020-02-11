Create a copper-lined mash barrel tutorial with Tickle and Tim

Tickle is in a tight spot, hoping that he won’t “snap” a fart while finishing the inside of the new still image. Photo credit: discovery

In today’s episode of Moonshiners on Discovery, we get a detailed copper tutorial with Tim and Tickle that will show us carefully how to build a watertight jar to hold porridge and create the beloved white flash.

Our exclusive Moonshiners tutorial is literally a mash barrel tutorial that shows you step by step how to create one from scratch.

How to build a new style on Moonshiners

Tim notes that every picture he has ever built is also a challenge and that the process is as methodical as making moonlight. Tickle also shows how important it is to double-secure the copper metal cladding with alternating rows of screws.

“I think I know what the porridge feels like in this place. Now would be a bad time to take a fart. I’ll tell you what it would be. I couldn’t get away from it.” and pinched firmly in silence.

Tickle explains his methodology: “We use screws because it is copper. We wanted a little more holding power.” (And) just run a bunch of screws around, that won’t hurt. You need to move the second row to lie between those that give you more holding power along the length and width of this joint. And this is exactly where a watertight pot is created. “

Distillers around the world swear by wood and copper stills to make the best mash and the best end product, be it moonlight or single malt scotch.

The art is in the mix, aging, and nuances that the wood gives the fermented mash when it turns into a ghost over time.

This is one of the reasons why American white oak is valued not only by shimmer but also by whiskey factories around the world. Especially those that age bourbon or Spanish oloroso sherry or even wine.

Tim enjoys the whole process and reminds him of the work his father did from scratch in making pots. l “Every picture I made was different and you have to react to changes.”

The two men talk about cracks and consider how to make the pot seaworthy to keep liquid.

Tickle admires her work and says, “It looks like it’s the shabbiest I’ve ever seen.”

Tickle notes how much the process impressed Tim and says: “And here we work with Tim and we’re back in the woods. I think Tim really enjoyed it. It brings him back to his roots.”

Agreeing with Tickle, Tim still says about her DIY copper: “I mean it makes me be with my father again when we were highlights.”

Exclusive preview of Moonshiners

Also this evening, Tickle and Tim set their first backwoods on fire in a decade. With 250 gallons of porridge on the verge of leakage, Mark and Digger accidentally torpedo their own operation.

And a little mistake for Josh triggers a domino effect that puts his entire site at risk.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNO8mbjuGFQ (/ embed)

Moonshiners airs on Discovery on Tuesdays at 9 / 8C.

