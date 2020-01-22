Zachary Wittke. David Leaming / Kennebec Journal

It was on a Monday afternoon when Zach Wittke surrendered to the ups and downs of life and the gas hit the wheel of a large, stolen pickup truck.

“I saw this barricade and I decided that I was going to commit suicide … I started to accelerate,” Wittke, 22, told the jury Tuesday during his first-degree murder trial in September 25, 2017, the death of Sheila Welsh, who was stopped on a intersection in Arnprior that was under construction.

Welsh (65) was on the way to pick up grandchildren at school when Wittke bumped into her compact car head-on. She died in a collision in the fiery crash.

Wittke took his place on Tuesday in his own defense and told the jury that he thought he was bumping into a construction barrier, not a car.

Under the principal investigation by defense lawyer Paolo Giancaterino, Wittke told the court that he wanted to commit suicide, and no one else. In all his crazy driving that doomed day, the jury heard, Wittke actually swam to avoid other cars, including two that he approached head-on.

The proof of defense went against the Crown theory that Wittke was murder and not suicide.

In his opening speech to the jury on Tuesday, Giancaterino said that his client was responsible for Welsh’s death, but was only guilty of the lower crime of manslaughter because the murder was not intentional.

“At the end of this case, Mr. Wittke will not run a free man from this courtroom. Mr. Wittke is responsible for the death of (Welsh). He deserves the anger of the public. He deserves punishment. However, the fact that all these things are true does not mean that we reject the law as it stands now, “Giancaterino told the jury.

At the moments that led to the deadly crash, Wittke told the jury that his glasses flew off his head.

Wittke told the jury that without his glasses he can only see objects ‘but cannot distinguish details’.

“Without glasses my eyesight is seriously compromised … without my glasses it is hard to see,” he testified.

Wittke also testified about the day – January 12, 2016 – when he stole the same pickup from the model and posted a live video on Facebook with the steering wheel and his wild, wild voice in the background.

In the disturbing video, he spoke without a filter and recorded himself as he left, warning that if the police chased him, he would kill everyone in his path. He challenged the police to chase him, the jury heard.

‘Listen to me now, mothers. If you chase me, I’ll make sure someone – the mother dies in a police chase. Do you understand me? I am murderous and I am suicidal. I challenge you to chase me and see how many people die f – king. You may think you are king with your bulletproof vest and your mother – king Crown Vic, your mother – king b-tch.

“If you follow me, someone will die today.”

Wittke testified on Tuesday that he posted the video in the hope that a police officer would shoot him.

“I wanted the police to shoot me because I wanted to die,” he told the jury.

That day ended with him in the washroom of a bookstore in Ottawa and repeatedly stabbed himself in the stomach and chest while the police tried to negotiate with him from outside the bathroom door. He stung himself 12 times and was rushed to the hospital with injuries, including a pierced lung.

Wittke said the self-inflicted wound sounded like air was being released from a tire. While sticking his sternum, Wittke said the sound was like biting a chicken bone.

Wittke was sentenced to 18 months in prison for that case in 2016, and a month out of prison he stole another Ford F-150 pickup truck and ended Welsh on September 25, 2017.

On that day, Wittke sent a friend a text message about the bloody rage in his head.

“Thinking of killing people and myself every day is the f-king for me and I have to act before it drives me f-king crazy.”

The lawsuit will continue on Wednesday.

