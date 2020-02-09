Craven County organizes Operation Medicine Drop events

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The office of the Sherven of Craven County together with national and local leaders come together to fight the opioid epidemic of the state.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will join Sheriff Chip Hughes at the James City Fire Department on Monday to discuss the importance of safely disposing of unused medication.

It is all part of Craven County’s Operation Medicine Drop Take Back Event.

Operation Medicine Drop is a collaboration between the N.C. Department of Insurance and Safe Kids NC, the N.C. Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Agency, the N.C. Department of Public Safety, The Riverkeepers or N.C. and local law enforcement authorities.

On average, four North Carolines die every day from an overdose of opioids.

Since 2016, unintentional poisoning has been the leading cause of death from injuries to North Carolinians, surpassing the death of motor vehicles.

Craven County residents can deliver unused recipes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dover fire brigade in Dover or the Harlow voluntary fire brigade in Havelock.