Craven County adopts resolution to protect the rights of the second amendment

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – More leaders in North Carolina counties are voting to become a “Second Amendment Refuge.”

Craven County joins that growing list of provinces here in the East, including the provinces of Beaufort, Jones, Pamlico, Pitt and Wayne.

According to media reports and government documents, 40 provinces throughout the state have declared themselves as second change reserves.

WNCT spoke to people in Craven County who said they support protection for the second amendment.

They also said that they do not really see the usefulness of a ceremonial resolution like this.

On Monday evening, people attended the Craven County Commissioners meeting.

Board members have adopted a measure that supports the right of every citizen to bear arms and says it will take all necessary steps to ensure that legislative bodies do not infringe their rights.

A district commissioner said he was skeptical when the idea was first suggested after Pamlico County had voted on a similar measure, not sure if it was best for Craven County.

“The Pamlico County seemed to have added material to it. When I found out, I told the County Manager that I wouldn’t support it because it’s not what the Second Amendment is about, “said Johnnie Sampson Jr.

Sampson also said that he ultimately supported the measure because he took an oath to enforce the law, and he believes the resolution helps.