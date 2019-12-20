Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled receives the praise trailer just in time for the holiday season

Loading...

As if we need more reasoning to buy Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, PlayStation has launched a new breakthrough of praise that brings together the greatest achievements of the game across the web.

Check it out below:

We already knew that Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is a solid new version of the original and to really take home the point where Sony has launched a trailer of praise from sites like IGN that claims it is the "Best racing game of the year" . The trailer also reminds fans that the game won the "Best Sports / Racing Game" at The Game Awards 2019, which is a great feat when facing its competitors.

The trailer is coming at the perfect time since Christmas is in a couple of days. Perhaps Sony released this new trailer instead of the holidays to convince more parents to buy their children this launch for the big morning.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is now available on PlayStation 4 consoles. Did you already buy this game or did this trailer sell you in the game? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: PlayStation Youtube