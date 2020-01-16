Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled brings Rustland Grand Prix into play, New Trailer Debuts

Developer Beenox went to YouTube today to release a new trailer for their upcoming Grand Prix event for the crash team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

With the title Rustland Grand Prix, players complete the Rustland Grand Prix challenges and fill up their nitro display to receive new characters, karts and customization items. The limited event starts tomorrow on January 16 and lasts one month, February 16. The new trailer shows some of the new environments and maps that players will face if they choose to take part in the time-limited event!

Check out the new trailer for the Crash Team Racing Grand Prix by Nitro-Fueled – Rustland below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEyPRAX5uI0 [/ embed]

In similar news, Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled is an updated version of the original with new content, improved graphics, and smoother gameplay! The game is pretty good, especially for those who loved the original. Crash team racers who are here for the first time will also have a lot of fun! If you haven’t started the game yet, I suggest reading a summary of the game reviews here.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is now available for all platforms. Are you looking forward to the Rustland Grand Prix? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube