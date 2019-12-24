Crash near Aylmer claims lives of 1, sends 2 to hospital – London

Loading...

By Nick Van Overloop 980 CFPL

Published on December 24th, 2019 at 7:21 am

Updated December 24, 2019 at 7:22 am

Elgin County's OPP are investigating a fatal crash that killed a person in the Aylmer region on Monday afternoon.

It was around 5:20 p.m. When Elgin County OPP, along with firemen and paramedics, was called upon to crash two vehicles on the John Wise Line between Rogers Road and Imperial Road.

According to the police, the crash occurred after a vehicle headed west on the lane heading east and collided with another vehicle.

According to the OPP, the driver of the vehicle was taken west to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died in the hospital. The driver and front passenger of the vehicle to the east were also taken to hospital with serious to severe injuries.

In a fatal crash, 1 dead and 2 injured are reported to Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation: OPP



After the crash, the road was closed overnight for a long time, since then it has been open to traffic again on Tuesday morning.

The police hold back the deceased's identity until the next of kin are notified.

Anyone who has witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

