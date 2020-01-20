Crash Closes I-43 South at Silver Spring Drive

An accident closed southbound lanes on I-43 near Silver Spring Drive on January 19, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

An accident on I-43 closed all lanes south on Silver Spring Drive, which slowed traffic on the highway for about an hour on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. and all lanes were open again just before 4 p.m., according to the State Department of Transportation.

The Côte-Nord fire department treated four people for injuries. Two women were released to the scene, while another woman and a man were taken to hospital for further treatment, said Battalion Chief Steve Brennan.

The accident involved two vehicles and occurred in multiple jurisdictions, said Brennan.

Bayside police are the primary agency investigating the accident. No one from the department was immediately available on Sunday to provide more information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

