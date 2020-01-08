Crash claims total more than $ 180 million

Loading...

First responders will be present on 11 January 2019 among victims at the Westboro Station bus accident at Tunney’s Pasture.

Wayne Cuddington / Postmedia

According to an update to the lawsuit released by the city of Ottawa on Tuesday, 13 claims for damages were initiated by passengers and their families over the bus accident at Westboro Transitway station last January 11.

One of the claims is a class action that seeks to act for all passengers and people on the Westboro platform, according to the memo. The city has also received 18 notifications on behalf of individual passengers with the notification that a claim will be advanced.

The collision killed three OC Transpo passengers: Bruce Tomlinson, 56, Judy Booth, 57 and Anja Van Beek, 65 and injured 23 other people.

This newspaper was reviewed 11 civil lawsuits totaling more than $ 122 million, in addition to the $ 60 million class action.

The lawsuits filed with the court include not only horrific injuries that have left victims permanently disabled, but also the physical and mental anxiety of injured passengers while waiting to be rescued and to see others die. Many of the remaining passengers say in their claims that they are still plagued by nightmares and PTSD.

Among the lawsuits:

• Gwen Lambert filed a $ 6.375 million lawsuit about three weeks after the crash. Lambert’s legs were crushed during the collision and the injuries to her legs “will ever stop her from walking properly,” according to her lawsuit, who said she also coped with the psychological effects after a friend died on the bus next to her .

• A $ 13 million lawsuit was filed for passenger Craig Beaton, who broke legs when he was secured to the seat in front of him.

• Bruce Thomlinson’s family, who died in the collision, are looking for $ 3,375 million in a lawsuit in which bus driver Aissatou Diallo and the city of Ottawa are named as defendants.

• Two civil lawsuits were filed in May by personal injury lawyer Howard Yegendorf, one seeking $ 17 million for Jason and Karen McIntyre, the other seeking $ 28 million for Thomas and Christine Lennox.

• Marcelle Stevens and her family filed a $ 19 million lawsuit in May and demanded $ 15 million for Stevens and $ 2 million in punitive and aggravated damages and $ 2 million for her husband and sons, plus court fees. Stevens suffered from “serious, permanent and catastrophic” injuries, including amputations above the knees of both legs and injuries to her head, neck, shoulder and spine, and suffers from chronic pain, loss of mobility, nightmares, sleeping problems, fatigue, anxiety, depression and other mental injury, the claim said.

• Lynn Ellis submitted a $ 6.375 million suit in March. Her lawsuit said she was thrown from her seat, but her right leg was attached. According to her lawsuit, she suffered “serious orthopedic injuries that prevent the plaintiff from walking properly again” and tissue injuries that required extensive skin transplants to recover. She suffered from post-traumatic stress and nervous shock when she saw her ‘bus friend’ Anya Van Beek, who was sitting next to her, die in the collision.

• A lawsuit filed in court on August 8 by personal injury lawyer Brenda Hollingsworth of Auger Hollingsworth claims $ 2.9 million in damages for Anthony and Karen Hall.

• Spenser Trafford, 25, seeks at least $ 1.1 million in compensation for having suffered “extreme pain and mental distress” and “being chased” by the last moments of a passenger who died with her hand during the crash and aftermath. stuck. She also suffered leg fractures that required surgery and will need care for the rest of her life, according to her claim, which was filed on October 16.

• Laurier Guimond aims for compensation of at least $ 2 million. His claim claimed that he “witnessed other passengers who had been crushed by seats, he saw passengers with their legs cut off and heard passengers screaming in pain and crying.” prolonged standing and walking, “severe shock caused by trauma, debilitating PTSD, flashbacks and nightmares of the accident.”

• Jianhua Rao and his wife, Qing Zhu, are looking for at least $ 1.1 million. Rao drove home to Kanata by bus from his government assignment in the city center. According to his statement, he was trapped for more than an hour in chairs, partially upright, with detailed injuries, including a broken foot, puncture wounds and injuries to his legs, swelling, extensive bruises, and psychological trauma.

• Less than a week after the crash, a separate lawsuit was filed with the Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa, asking the court to award $ 60 million in damages to accident victims and to the families of the injured and killed. Evatt Merchant or Merchant Law Group LLP appeared in court in June to prepare a timetable to certify the class action, with a hearing scheduled for May 2020.