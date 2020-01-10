Loading...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The Western allegation that Iran shot a Ukrainian jetliner and killed 176 people offers a grim echo for the Islamic Republic, which had fallen victim to a coincidental shooting by US troops more than 30 years ago.

The downing of Iran Air Flight 655 by the US Navy on July 3, 1988 remains one of the moments the Iranian government points out in its decades of distrust of America. They rank it alongside the 1953 coup supported by the CIA that overthrew the elected prime minister and ensured the absolute power of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi until he renounced the throne before the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Recently, last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani referred to the attack by criticizing President Donald Trump’s remarks that US forces had selected 52 targets to be attacked in Iran if necessary, one for each of the US hostages. the takeover of the American embassy in 1979.

“Those who refer to the number 52 must also remember the number 290. # IR655,” Rouhani wrote on Twitter. “Never threaten the Iranian nation.”

The attack on the flight of Iran Air followed what the US Navy calls Operation Praying Mantis, a day-long battle in the Persian Gulf between US forces and Iran during the country’s long 1980s war with Iraq. That battle came after the USS Samuel B. Robertson hit a mine that the Americans later accused Iran of being in the shipping canals trying to keep it open for Kuwaiti oil tankers amid the so-called “Tanker War.”

After the battle, American troops continued to patrol shipping channels, while Iran’s paramilitary revolutionary guard often harassed or swarmed incoming ships with smaller ships. That is a tactic that is used even today in the strait of the Strait of Hormuz, which means that 20% of the world’s oil passes.

Shortly after dawn on July 3, 1988, the USS Vincennes sent a helicopter to hover over Iranian speedboats that the Navy described as harassment of commercial ships. The Iranians reportedly shot at the helicopter and chased the Vincennes, the Navy said. Years later, however, unconsciously by the navy, the Vincennes had crossed and pursued Iranian territorial waters. It started shooting at the Iranian ships there.

As the fighting raged, Iran Air flight 655 departed from Bandar Abbas, Iran, en route to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The Airbus A300 normally began to take off, part of a two-week airline route for more than 20 years. The captain communicated in English with air traffic controllers. His last message was: “Thank you, good day.”

Meanwhile, the Vincennes had mistaken the commercial aircraft for an Iranian F-14, despite modern combat equipment. The US says the Navy made 11 radio warning calls at different frequencies before the Vincennes fired two missiles at the aircraft, knocked them down and killed everyone on board. The ‘black box’ flight recorders of the aircraft were never found.

The dead shocked Iran, even in the midst of the massacre of the war with Iraq, which would kill 1 million people. Sixty-six of the dead were infants and children. Authorities placed wooden boxes of some dead for the parliament in Tehran. Iran would eventually sue the US and reach a settlement of $ 131.8 million.

The US would later be USS Vincennes Capt. William C. Rogers give the Legion of Merit prize to the country, further infusing Iran.

In subsequent years, the state television of Iran broadcasts live images on the birthday of the grieving guests from boats at the spot where the plane crashed and threw flowers into the warm waters of the Persian Gulf.

In recent years, hardliners have begun to link the tragedy to the Trump maximalist campaign aimed at Tehran, including the unilateral withdrawal of the US from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers and the re-imposition of crushing sanctions. Trump’s decision to include Iran among nations in its still-existing visa bans also makes Iranians angry with family members in America or with people who want to study there.

But there is also widespread anger against the Iranian government that is bubbling beneath the surface. Economic protests have rocked the country, with the last round in November over gasoline-driven prices that are said to have killed more than 300 people. The Iranian rial, about 32,000 to $ 1 at the time of the 2015 nuclear deal, is now 135,000 to $ 1.

Depicting the US as a threat has in the past strengthened the support of the Iranian government. The American drone strike that killed the Revolutionary Guards Q. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last week helped, and saw more than a million people alone in Tehran for his funeral procession in several cities.

But even that procession ended with a rush in the home town of Soleimani that killed at least 56 people and injured more than 200. That night, Iran launched its ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases with US troops and buried the general. At dawn, news broke about the crash of the Ukrainian flight.

