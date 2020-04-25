Craigh na Dun is one of the “Outlander” sites you can visit

For freedom and whiskey! As for Outlander, many fans were attracted by the undeniably, really different world, connection between Jamie and Claire. However, it is really this opening scene that draws viewers from the beginning. Scotland is a country that enjoys beauty like no other. untouched fields and snow-capped mountains are what make it such an amazing and mystical place.

Among these rolling green hills are the locations where Outlander was actually filmed. Fans will be happy to know that all the shootings took place in the homeland of Scotland, with some even being shot for real historical reasons. The air of authenticity should not match another show and trust us – these locations are just as enchanting as those displayed on the screen.

15 Craigh Na Dun is actually Kinloch Rannoch

Fans should be kept secret: The real stones in Craigh na Dun were nothing but supports. With those words, the actual location is exactly the same as the one shown in the show, tall, magical stones on the edge. The same view, the hill and the trees remain to this day.

14 Inverness retro scenes were actually shot in Falkland

The amazing thing about Outlander recording is that Scotland provides such wonderful scenery that it doesn’t need to be changed. While the buildings were built to look a little rougher than they used to be, the country’s charming cities were more than suitable.

13 Clan Mackenzie built a house in Doune Castle

A small morning fog and some cloudy skies will work wonders to drive a person back to Scotland led by the Highlander. Although part of Doune Castle is ruined (it is in very good condition overall), this only adds to the rustic look of what Clan MacKenzie’s house would be like.

12 Geillis Duncan lived in Cranesmuir, which was filmed in Culross

Despite the color change, everything in this location remained exactly the same for the recording. Cillmuir’s Geillis house is none other than Culross, which is exactly the same as the photo above to this day. It is truly admirable to know that each set of this show was a real location!

11 Fort William is just as intimidating in real life as Blackness Castle

Many people claim to enjoy scary, uncomfortable feelings when walking in places like these, and there is no doubt that Blackness Castle emits the same atmosphere. The ruins of Blackness Castle are as welcoming as Fort William was in the show and no CGI was needed.

10 Jamie’s Lallybroch’s childhood home was none other than Midhope Castle

Midhope Castle is another location that did not require any support, editing or CGI to be trusted. As Jamie’s childhood, Lalibroch has a huge place in the show and is an emblematic landmark. Midhope Castle is located almost in the same way, now an even more popular tourist destination, notes the Third Eye Traveler.

9 Strong scenes from Wentworth Prison were filmed at Linlithgow Palace

In fact, Linlithgow Palace is much more charming and old-fashioned than it looks in the show. While its stone halls have been temporarily converted into prison cells for Jamie, the palace itself is quite enjoyable to explore. In a way, it adds some leniency to the otherwise harsh scenes shot there.

8 Surprisingly, the gardens in Versailles were used as the gardens of Drummond Castle

Only someone interested in the history of Versaille would probably recognize the iconic gardens here, and it was absolutely necessary to transmit the grandeur of Drummond Castle. The expansion fields were not enough. rather, the miles of Versaille’s flora were what really sold these scenes.

7 The story is still alive in Glencoe, where the first credits are released

No filter required for rolling green hills in Scotland. Glencoe is known for its hiking trails and natural beauty, but this is also the first scene that fans see when the show opens. Lead the natural beauty of Scotland and the undefined lands that once called home the Highlanders.

6 Instead of a film in North Carolina, the plantation of Aunt Jocasta was in Scotland

The producers didn’t think it was fair to do injustice to the cast and crew of Outlander, so instead of traveling to America for a real plantation, they built one! This set is designed as the home of Aunt Jocasta and the blue roof is the only thing that reacts to the green screen – the rest is an authentic landscape.

5 Bo’ness And Kinneil train station where Claire and Frank had their first farewell

Unsurprisingly, Scotland has historic railroads, and while the show featured Bo’ness and Kinneil in all their glory, in real life, they are far smaller than they appear. Another location you can visit, these trains retain a bit of Scottish history for the tired traveler.

4 The wedding scene was actually filmed at a wedding venue, Glencorse Old Kirk

In fact, the church where Claire and Jamie got married is absolutely amazing. It doesn’t necessarily look like it was from the show, but the interior of the Glencorse Old Kirk – and the surrounding areas – is beautiful. So beautiful, in fact, that it is a real wedding venue.

3 Hopetoun’s house stood as the Duke’s estate

Seeing from afar and through aerial photographs, the Duke’s estate had to be larger than the grandeur. So the Hopetoun House stood out as the perfect set. Not only is this palace of a house huge enough to be believable, but it also serves as a remarkable background for the first duel seen on the ground.

2 The Highland Folklore Museum was used to create the village of MacKenzie and was historically expensive

This is probably one of the scariest things about the show. Not only was it shot on the spot in Scotland (all over Scotland, no less), but the crew was allowed to return to a real Highlander village, protected and preserved by the Highland Folk Museum, says Town and Country Mag.

1 Troon is the city where Jamie and Claire travel to France

Funny, Troom was 100% loyal as an authentic harbor. It was also believable given the 17th century ship they took on the road which, of course, helped things. In fact, this port is just as depicted on the right, with only a few small boats.

