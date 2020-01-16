Craig Tiley is an air quality policy company

Tiley admitted that the players had not been given detailed information about when the air was considered safe because the tournament organizers did not want to make the subject complex for the participants. However, he later told the players the basics of the decision.

“We decided early on not to go through any numbers because this was an extremely complex issue. We knew where we were,” said Tiley.

“We’ve taken players more on a trip now because they understand a little more and wrote to them a few times, but even that is confusing.”

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada said Thursday that she got sick the night after Tuesday’s game. She slept for eleven hours when she recovered from her game.

“Our medical team was satisfied with the conditions under which the players competed based on all research, data and science,” Tiley told reporters Thursday.

“But you also make an assessment.

“You could have been in these games for two hours and 25 people introduced themselves to an illness that could be related to the pollutants.

“If so, let me know and we’ll stop.”

Tiley said the reality is that they have to trust the information given to the tournament organizers.

“It’s about trusting medical advice and expertise and scientific advice … the people who live that way every day,” said Tiley.

He said he would meet Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic on Friday to make sure she was in good hands after the 28-year-old had to resign from her qualifier on Tuesday when she struggled to inhale the smoky air. Tiley already met with her after the Tuesday incident.

Tiley said air quality issues would continue to develop and player representatives would be informed.

“In any case, we understand the anger [but] much of it is due to the confusion and complexity of understanding what’s going on,” he said.

“As we told them, we invited the players to appear for a chat at any time.

“If anyone is not feeling well at any point, we have a full team of doctors.

“We have an airway specialist who deals with all of these problems.”

