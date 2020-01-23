Craig Gordon involved in Touchline Incident with Kilmarnock Fan

CRAIG GORDON was involved in a fight with a Killie fan on the sidelines during Celtic’s 3-1 win against Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

The gall that came from the stands was terrible and Neil Lennon even noticed after the game how much Leigh Griffiths in particular was being abused.

“Part of the abuse that he made was pretty unpleasant.” Neil Lennon told SunSport.

Craig Gordon has clearly heard something that he did not like and stood up to challenge the old Kilmarnock supporter. Celtic coaches and then the police come to cool the situation down.

Kilmarnock fans made the evening complete by cheering a teenager who was stretched off the field after Jeremiah Frimpong was unable to stand up after a terrible challenge.

We don’t know for sure when it started, but Gordon was clearly angry with what was said and would not have flown off the handle without reason.

The toxic nature of football sometimes in front and in the middle at Rugby Parl. A stadium that they cannot fill, but nevertheless reduce the allocation of Celtic.