Stu Francis, who featured crackerjack from 1980 until his cancellation in 1984, criticized the decision to air the show’s 2020 revival on CBBC.

Francis believes that the children’s program should be broadcast on the same channel as the original series – BBC One.

“We have never had problems displaying numbers on BBC One, so if it doesn’t break, don’t fix it,” said Francis. “Why delete it in the wild?”

He added, “People are still saying to me,” Why is there nothing like Crackerjack? Do you have more? “Well, now the time has come. So what’s wrong with being on BBC One? It’s a program that can stand by itself.”

The BBC announced in February that it would return Crackerjack after 35 years. The restart is presented by the duo Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes on CBBC, with old features such as double or drop returning, in which children from the studio audience answer questions to win prizes.

Crackerjack was first broadcast on BBC One in 1955 and has been moderated by Eamonn Andrews, Leslie Crowther, Michael Aspel, Ed Stewart and Stu Francis over the years. During Francis’ tenure, the Krankies and Basil Brush appeared regularly on the show.

Crackerjack will air on CBBC on January 17, 2020