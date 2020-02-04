Cracker Rights – Epic legal battle for disputed Renfrew County outhouse ends

It took 13 years, but the Ontario courts have finally closed the door – or, if you prefer, lowered the seat – for a simmering dispute in an annex in Renfrew County.

Last week, the Ontario Court of Appeal rejected two appeals against a decision of a 2018 judge who settled the lengthy and unusual fight for the outbuilding on Moore’s Beach in Westmeath Township. The case revolved around the legal concept of detrimental possession. In the terms of the layman: “the rights of the squatter.”

For Howard and Margaret Moore, two of the defendants in the case, the decision ends a long and costly battle with the plaintiffs, Bill and Teresa Armstrong of London, Ont.

“Oh my God. This has been going on for 13 years,” Margaret Moore said this week. “You just eat it. You go to bed at night and you talk about it and you wonder,” What the hell? “

“This is the kind of dispute that occasionally flares up in cottage country …” Justice Calum MacLeod wrote in his original 2018 decision. “Rarely do things deteriorate to the extent that they have here. The tranquility sought by the plaintiffs and long enjoyed in the community has been shattered by what appears to be disproportionate conflict, multiple lawsuits, family feuds and a decade of disputes, material damage and extrajudicial self-help. “

The land around Moore’s Beach has been in the Moore family for five generations since Queen Victoria’s original Crown land award in 1857. Howard Moore’s father, William, had subdivided the property in the 1950s and built it small cottage and outbuilding with attached storage.

The cottage had several owners over the years until the Armstrong bought it in 2003 for $ 38,000. Both are politicians. Until his defeat in 2018, Bill Armstrong was the longest serving city councilor in London and Teresa Armstrong is an NDP MPP. They testified in the original test that it was “peace, tranquility, and simplicity” that drew them to the cottage. The building has no sanitary facilities, so when nature called out, they used the outbuilding, which stood on the edge of an access road that crossed the land of the Moores.

The cases became even more tester when it turned out that the rights of disadvantageous possession would become a problem. Howard Moore became involved, cut off the cedar trees around the outbuilding and turned the access road where it once stood. He acquired property opposite the Armstrongs where he “built a huge fence,” the court heard. At one point this outbuilding was damaged even more and eventually completely demolished. Nobody knows who did it.

The Armstrongs filed a new lawsuit in 2011, adding Howard and Margaret Moore to the claim and claiming $ 100,000 in damages.

The case was tried in August 2018 and dealt with for seven days. The frustration of the judge was clear when he commented on the “complex confusing” statements he received.

“I learned rich details about the relationship between the different houses, when and who started living all year round, when permanent houses were built and interesting anecdotes about how the cottagers and their children repaired the hill after heavy rainfall and the fact that the Moores own the local Home Hardware, “MacLeod wrote in astonishment.

“Very little of this detail is relevant to the issues that I have to decide. It is not my job to write the history of Moore’s Beach. “

The tensions on Moore’s Beach were high. At one point, the Armstrongs claim, they warned Robert Moore that the stuff he dumped was a risk to their property.

“Sucks to be down the hill,” he replied

“Discipline is not a wrongful act, but failure to take reasonable steps to prevent foreseeable risk,” MacLeod wrote in his decision.

In the end, MacLeod rejected the Armstrongs’ allegation of the country’s unfavorable possession, although the outbuilding had been used by the cottage owner for decades and despite the fact that he had found Howard Moore “had been engaged in a process of intimidation” while he tried to claim his property rights. Malicious possession requires the squatter to move to exclude the original owner from using the land, something the Armstrongs and previous owners had never done.

But MacLeod felt that the Armstrongs owned the annex as a chattel when purchasing the cottage. He ordered Robert Moore to pay Armstrong’s $ 7,000 in damages and to pay Howard Moore $ 8,000.

But that didn’t end the case. The Armstrongs appealed and argued that they earned more money. The Moores filed a counterclaim and said they should not have paid because the annex was on their land. A panel of three judges heard the case on January 13 and two weeks later delivered their verdict: MacLeod’s judgment would stand, though they gave Howard Moore a scolding.

“Moore aggravated the conflict between the parties, exposed the outbuilding to further damage by removing the cedars, encouraged vandalism and was involved in intimidation,” adding that MacLeod was justified in punishing “malicious, oppressive and brutal misconduct that the court offends sense of decency. “

The battle wasn’t Bill Armstrong’s first fight. In 2018, he was ordered to pay $ 90,000 in expenses after a failed defamation case, and last fall a judge dismissed his lawsuit against a political opponent over election spending. Armstrong did not respond to requests for comments by e-mail and telephone call.

Margaret Moore is just happy that it is all over.

“Well … it wasn’t fun,” she said.

“We are respectable people. We have never bothered anyone there. Over the years, people had young children and they ran and played in the bush and along the creek, and so be it, but that does not make the bush yours and the don’t creek from you. “

