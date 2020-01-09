CPD to receive a donation of safety equipment

Loading...

(FILE; Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City News)

CASPER, Wyo. – An organization has announced the donation of security equipment to 44 officers from the Casper Police Department as part of a larger donation to law enforcement agencies across the state.

The donation will be given to the Casper Police Department at WindCity Church on Monday, January 13th. The presentation should begin at 3:30 p.m.

“In May 2019, two generous Wyoming residents donated a total of $ 883,000 to support all of Wyoming State with all-day rifle armor,” SHIELD616 said in a statement on Thursday.

SHIELD616 is an organization created to protect peace officers and first responders from rifles all day.

A presentation round of the organization will help equip 300 police officers across Wyoming, including the Laramie Police Department, the University of Wyoming Police Department, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Teton Sheriff’s Office County and the Cheyenne Police Department and the Casper Police Department.

Through its partnership with local Wyoming donors, Casper PD can provide 44 sets of Angel Armor Tier III ballistic plates and helmets.

The specific equipment costs a total of $ 1350 per law enforcement officer and includes: front and rear rifle plates and a revision Batlskin helmet. The total amount of equipment for the 44 Casper police officers is $ 59,400.

“It is an honor for the Casper police to receive the generous donation of 44 SHIELD616 ballistic plates and helmets,” said a statement by the Casper PD on January 9, 2020. With this donation, these officers can have one all day wear rifle-protected protection. “

“As part of our commitment to our donors, we have allowed them to select Wyoming departments,” said SHIELD616 Vice President Chris Brown. “One of our donors lives in the Casper area and wanted to make sure that the local officers received the armor and received community recognition for their victims.”

You can learn more about SHIELD616 by visiting shield616.org